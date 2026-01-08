Zepto Delivery Partner, 25, Killed In Bike-Bus Collision In Hyderabad

A 25-year-old delivery partner working for quick-commerce platform Zepto lost his life in a road accident in Hyderabad.

The incident, which occurred on late Monday night near the city's near Mehdipatnam, has sparked a fresh wave of outrage from gig worker unions over the high-pressure environment created by "ultra-fast" delivery promises.

The victim, identified as K Abhishek, a native of Shaikpet and a final-year BBA student, was working as a delivery boy to support his family.

According to the Mehdipatnam police, Abhishek was heading towards Tolichowki in Hyderabad on his two-wheeler to deliver an order. While navigating the busy road, he reportedly lost control, and his bike skidded. A private travel bus following closely behind ran over him, resulting in his death on the spot.

A police official stated, "We have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter. Initial reports suggest the victim was in a significant hurry to complete a delivery. We once again appeal to all gig workers to prioritise safety and wear helmets while driving."

The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) has strongly condemned the incident, describing it as a direct consequence of the "unrealistic and deadly" 10-minute delivery models.

Shaik Salauddin, Founder-President of TGPWU, hit out at the platforms for their perceived negligence toward worker welfare. In a scathing critique, he questioned the disparity between business efficiency and worker safety.

"10-minute food and grocery deliveries always start on time. Rs 100-crore speed projects always start on time. But when a worker crashes on the road, insurance and compensation never start on time. Why? Boardroom promises are not the ground reality. Workers are human beings, not algorithms," he told NDTV.

The Union is demanding immediate intervention from the Telangana minister for labour and employment. Their primary demands include

an ex-gratia payment of Rs 5 lakh in accident death insurance for Abhishek's family.

They also want application of the Workmen's Compensation Act to ensure statutory benefits for all gig partners and the immediate removal of "10-minute" targets that force workers to risk their lives in heavy traffic.

Abhishek's body was handed over to his family after a post-mortem examination at Osmania General Hospital. The police investigation is ongoing to determine the exact speed and circumstances leading to the deadly skid.