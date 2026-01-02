"Not Asking To Drive Fast": Deepinder Goyal Explains How 10-Minute Deliveries Work

Eternal CEO Deepinder Goyal, parent entity of Zomato and Blinkit, has explained how 10-minute deliveries are made possible, amid rising concerns for food delivery workers following the recent December 25 and 31 strikes by gig workers across India. In a recent X post, Goyal clarified that the 10-minute delivery promise is enabled by the density of stores around customers' homes. Ensuring drivers' safety, he added, "It's not enabled by asking delivery partners to drive fast. Delivery partners don't even have a timer on their app to indicate what was the original time promised to the customer."

How Blinkit Delivers Orders In Just 10 Minutes

After you place your order on Blinkit, it is picked and packed within 2.5 minutes, Goyal explained. "And then the rider drives an average of under 2 km in about 8 minutes. That's an average of 15 kmph," he added. "I understand why everybody thinks 10 minutes must be risking lives, because it is indeed hard to imagine the sheer complexity of the system design which enables quick deliveries."

Also Read: Students From This IIT Placed 2.4 Lakh Zomato Orders In 2025, Company Reveals

Calling the recent exploitation claims "not true", the Zomato CEO said, "Having said that, no system is perfect, and we are all for making it better than today. However, it is far from what it is being portrayed on social media by people who don't understand how our system works and why. If I were outside the system, I would also believe that gig workers are being exploited, but that's not true."

See the full post here:

One more thing. Our 10 minute delivery promise is enabled by the density of stores around your homes. It's not enabled by asking delivery partners to drive fast. Delivery partners don't even have a timer on their app to indicate what was the original time promised to the… — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) January 1, 2026

"Most Delivery Partners" Did Not Want To Go On Strike

In a previous post, Goyal claimed that most of their delivery partners did not want to go on strike on December 31, 2025. "The 0.1% miscreants...were illegally snatching parcels from those who wanted to work, beating them up, and threatening to damage their bikes. Which is why local law authorities had to intervene on their own."

Calling the people encouraging the strike to be those terminated by the system, he said, "So who were these riders who were creating this trouble? Largely, the ones who were terminated by the system for repeated abuse and fraud on the platform. They impersonate, steal food, and also abscond with the cash they collect from the customers, amongst other things."

Most of our delivery partners did not want to go on a strike yesterday. The 0.1% miscreants I mentioned in the tweet below were illegally snatching parcels from those who wanted to work, beating them up, and threatening to damage their bikes. Which is why local law authorities… https://t.co/gAqbUlyOu5 — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) January 1, 2026

Further, Goyal added, "These individuals want to arm-twist us to let them back on to the platforms, and exploit the system for their own sake. And are perhaps being supported and instigated by politically motivated individuals who just want to stir up chaos for media mileage."