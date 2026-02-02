Video: Man Poses As Zomato Delivery Partner To Infiltrate Deepinder Goyal's Home, Internet Reacts

A content creator has sparked a social media firestorm after attempting to infiltrate the high-end residence of Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal while disguised as a food delivery partner. In a video, Hitesh Arora explained his plan, looking nervous as he approached the gated community wearing a Zomato T-shirt and carrying McDonald's food. He targeted Goyal's home at DLF Camellias, an ultra-luxury residential complex in Gurugram. However, the plan failed at the entrance.

Security guards immediately stopped him, requesting a specific flat number and official delivery authorisation. When Arora could not provide these details, the guard denied him entry, citing the community's policy of no entry without prior authorisation.

Watch the video here:

After failing to get in, Arora addressed viewers, jokingly suggesting Deepinder Goyal should collect the food himself if he saw the video. However, many took issue with the stunt, calling it irresponsible and intrusive. They argued that posing as a delivery person to access a private residence raises serious security concerns.

Many users slammed the attempt as a bid for online attention, while others demanded stricter action against such stunts. Some expressed concerns that such "pranks" could encourage criminals to use similar disguises.

One user wrote, "Invading someone's privacy is not cool."

Another commented, "Major security breach; after watching this reel, many thieves and womanizers will use it."

A third user added, "Gate approval is required, Bhai... how did you just go there to deliver?"

