Mumbai Actor Alleges Blinkit Sent "Dangerous Looking" Trainee With Delivery Agent: "Kept Staring At Me"

Acting coach Preeti Gupta alleged that Blinkit compromised her safety by sending two unknown men to her home late at night, supposedly for training purposes. Ms Gupta, who lives alone, claimed one of the men made her feel uncomfortable with his behaviour. ''One of them stared at me in a way that made me deeply uncomfortable-borderline threatening. Why was he even there? Who approved this decision?" she wrote in an Instagram post.

Ms Gupta further criticised Blinkit's training policies, citing a "dangerous" lapse in judgment. She claimed that despite multiple attempts to escalate the issue and requests to speak with a manager, she was instructed to wait until the next day for a response, leaving her seeking accountability.

"In a country where we read about crimes against women every single day, this lack of basic safety protocols is not just careless- it's dangerous," she added.

Ms Gupta expressed frustration over Blinkit's lack of action and communication, highlighting the vulnerability women face in a society where safety is often overlooked. She tagged Blinkit, Zomato, and CEO Deepinder Goyal, questioning whether women are even safe in their own homes.

"@letsblinkit are we unsafe in our own homes??? What's the action? Where is the accountability?" she wrote along with screenshots of her conversation with the Blinkit support executive.

Many people supported her in the comments, showing solidarity and understanding over her concerns about safety and accountability. One user wrote, ''So happy you called this out, Preeti. Hope all quick commerce folks notice this and prevent a tragedy waiting to happen."

Another commented, "Fight head on! We are with you @theprettygupta. You are never alone,e we are here to have your back."