Man Kills Pregnant Wife Near Hyderabad, Caught While Disposing Chopped Up Body

A man in Telangana murdered his pregnant wife, chopped her body into pieces, and got caught while trying to dispose of them. He has been arrested and is being questioned.

The murder took place in Balaji Hills, a suburb of Hyderabad's Medipalli.

Swathi and Mahender, who are from Kamareddyguda in Vikarabad district, had got married after falling in love and shifted to Balaji Hills.

The police said Mahender had packed the body parts in a plastic cover and took them outside to be buried.

However, hearing a noise, the neighbors went to investigate and found the gruesome packages.

Mahender has been arrested and taken into custody. He is being questioned by the police.

The police said he had already disposed of her head, hands, and legs in the Musi River. The trunk was concealed in his house.

"We have collected forensic evidence. Only the lady's torso was found. We will conduct a DNA test to identify the deceased," said a senior officer of the local police.

"We have registered a case under the BNS sections. Fast-track investigation and trial will ensue," she added.