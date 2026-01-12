Hyderabad Cops Step Up Drive To Seize Chinese Manjha Ahead Of Kite Festival

With a spate of injuries caused by nylon kite threads reported across Hyderabad ahead of Makar Sankranti, city police stepped up their enforcement drive and arrested a man for illegally selling Chinese manja.

42-year-old Mohammed Shazaib was arrested for illegally procuring and selling Chinese Manja, which is banned in Telangana. Police seized 345 bobbins of nylon-coated kite string, worth Rs 6.9 lakh, from his possession. Shazaib, who runs a kite business in Kalapathar, was sourcing the banned manja through Haryana resident Vikram Mehta. The accused was selling each bobbin for Rs 2,000, making sizeable illegal profits. He and the seized material were handed over to Kalapathar Police Station for further action.

Amberpet Flyover Injury

The police action comes after Damera Veeraiah (48), son of Lingaiah was injured while riding from Banjara Hills to Ramanthapur on Friday evening. As he crossed the Amberpet flyover, Chinese manja hanging across the road wrapped around his neck, causing a deep cut. Police said his condition is stable and he is out of danger.

Two More Victims

In another incident on Sunday, a 27-year-old software employee, Suryateja, was seriously injured in the Gachibowli area. He was riding his bike from Gachibowli towards Hafizpet when a broken Chinese kite string struck and wrapped around his hand near the Botanical Garden flyover, causing a severe cut. Locals rushed him to a private hospital in Madhapur, where he is undergoing treatment.

On the same day, Sai Vardhan Reddy, a software engineer, suffered a deep neck injury after being hit by a Chinese kite string while riding near the Uppal Stadium Metro Station.

Total Ban, Strict Punishment

The Telangana government banned the manufacture, sale, storage and use of Chinese manja in January 2016 under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, as it poses a serious threat to people, birds and motorists. Violators face up to five years in jail or a fine of Rs 1 lakh, or both.

Massive City-wide Crackdown

Ahead of Sankranti, Hyderabad Police have intensified enforcement.

* 103 cases registered

* 143 persons arrested

* 6,226 bobbins seized

* Total value: Rs 1.24 crore

The Commissioner's Task Force alone accounted for 67 cases, 87 arrests and seizures worth Rs 68.78 lakh.

Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar warned that illegal traders are also selling Chinese manja through online platforms and social media, and said special teams are tracking them. Citizens have been urged to use only cotton kite thread and report illegal sales on Dial 100 or WhatsApp 94906 16555.