Mouth Stuffed With Cloth, Legs Tied: Telangana Woman Kills Infant Over Frequent Crying

In a shocking incident from Telangana, a two-month-old baby boy was allegedly killed by his mother at an under-construction apartment complex on Tuesday.

According to police, the incident came to light after a Dial 100 call was received around 12 noon on February 24. The alert reported the suspicious death of an infant at Speed Sunrally (Sanarelli) Apartments near the Outer Ring Road. A team of police rushed to the spot.

"Around 12 pm we received a 100 call stating that a small child had died under suspicious circumstances at an under-construction building in Baurampet. Our team immediately reached the location," said ACP Shankar Reddy.

At the site, police found disturbing evidence. "The child's mouth had been stuffed with cloth, and his legs were tied with rope. He died due to injuries," the ACP said.

The complainant, Rajendra Adivasi, 21, a native of Nowgaon village in the Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, told police that he has been working as a labourer at the construction site for about a month and was staying there in a temporary room along with his wife, Mamata Ahirwar, 20, and their two-month-old son, Surya.

On Tuesday morning, Rajendra left for work, leaving the baby at home with his wife. He told police that when he returned around 11 am, he allegedly found his wife near a fire pit and saw that the infant was being burnt. He pushed her aside and found that the child had already died.

In his complaint, Rajendra said the baby had been crying frequently over the past few days and that his wife appeared distressed.

During questioning, police learned that the accused allegedly stuffed cloth into the baby's mouth to stop him from crying and tied his legs with rope. After the child died, she is suspected to have placed the body in the fire.

"Our investigation revealed that the infant was killed by his own mother. A case has been registered, and we are examining all angles, including possible domestic or health-related issues," ACP Shankar Reddy said.

The body has been shifted for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway.