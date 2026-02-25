CCTV Shows Moment 4-Crore Ferrari Jumps Divider, Rams Car In Hyderabad

CCTV footage from Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills showed the exact moment a Ferrari luxury sportscar lost control at high speeds on a main road, hit the divider, and rammed a car coming from the opposite direction.

Three people were injured in the incident that took place on Road 45, a busy stretch near Tollywood actor and Telugu Desam Party MLA Balakrishna's home.

The Ferrari, worth an estimated Rs 4 crore, was registered to a E Venkata Raja Reddy.

Five seconds into the three-minute CCTV clip all is normal on Road 45.

A second later, at 10:32.16, a bright red Ferrari shoots out of the left-hand side of the screen, jumps over the divider, and slams into a grey hatchback on the other side of the road.

Both vehicles were wrecked; the hatchback more so, with its front end wiped off and the shell literally thrown six feet to the right. A third car, also a hatchback, traveling behind the first, was involved too, as was a two-wheeler that went flying after it was hit by the grey car.

Seconds later a man in a white shirt climbs out of the Ferrari and holds his hands up, in an apparent apology. He then rushes around the Ferrari to talk to someone else still in the car.

Eyewitnesses, recovering quickly from the shock, then swarmed around the accident site trying to help the injured. Three people were admitted to a nearby private hospital.

Police filed a case based on their complaints and confirmed the driver of the Ferrari was not under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. Identified as Kranthi Reddy, he claimed the accident was due to a brake failure and steering lock that meant he lost control of the car.

Road Transport Authority officials are expected to inspect the car to determine if the crash was caused, as the driver, claimed, by a mechanical problem.