Rs 4-Crore Ferrari's Rampage Leaves 3 Injured In Posh Hyderabad Locality

Three people were injured in a road accident caused by a Ferrari car in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills on Sunday.

The incident occurred in the vicinity of Road No 45, near the residence of popular Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. Police said the Ferrari, worth around Rs 3.5- 4 crore, lost control and hit an electric pole on the divider before ramming a car coming from the opposite direction. A few cars and other vehicles coming behind the car hit by the Ferrari were also damaged in the collision.

Three people were injured in the collision that led to a major traffic jam. Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to a private hospital. The condition of the injured is said to be stable. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

The Ferrari is registered in the name of E Venkata Raja Reddy. The man driving the Ferrari, whose identity is yet to be revealed, tested negative for alcohol and was on the way to attend a wedding.

While the transport authorities were conducting an inspection, preliminary investigation shows that a brake and engine malfunction led to the crash, according to an IANS report.