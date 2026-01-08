Telangana Court Pauses Allotment Of Government Land To Waqf Board

The Telangana High Court has ordered status quo against the state's decision to allot one acre of government land in Borabanda to the Telangana Waqf Board for setting up a Muslim graveyard.

The land, located in a residential area, is estimated to be worth around Rs 30 crore. The allotment order was issued ahead of the Jubilee Hills bypolls, which triggered strong opposition from local residents.

The interim order was passed during a lunch motion hearing, putting an immediate halt to any action on the land until further orders from the court.

The proposed allotment had been facing protests from the local community in Borabanda, who objected to a graveyard being set up in a densely populated residential locality. Protesters said government land should be used for public facilities and not allotted without consulting residents.

The petitioner Bhargava Ram Neelam argued before the court that the government must review its decision and maintain the existing situation. He also urged the government to address concerns related to a graveyard functioning within a residential area.

"The government should consider our objections and ensure that the status quo is maintained," the petitioner submitted before the court.

During the hearing, Neelam referred to earlier High Court judgments in other states. "High Court judgments in Gujarat and other states treat land used for burial as Kabrastan, which cannot be taken back by the government. Therefore, the government should initiate proceedings for government jobs for the deceased's family," the petitioner argued.