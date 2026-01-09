In Telangana, 14 Strays Attack 3-Year-Old. In Kerala, Pet Dogs Drag Teen

Two separate dog attack incidents, one involving a pack of stray dogs and another involving pet dogs, have triggered fear and renewed concerns over public safety in residential areas, after a three-year-old boy was injured in Telangana's Sangareddy district and a school student was bitten in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district.

A three-year-old boy was seriously injured after being attacked by a pack of 14 stray dogs at Daultabad village in Telangana's Sangareddy district on Wednesday.

According to locals, the attack occurred when the child, identified as Abbo Bakar, was walking on the road. A pack of stray dogs suddenly surrounded him and attacked him brutally, causing severe injuries and heavy bleeding.

Hearing the child's cries, family members and villagers rushed to the spot and managed to rescue him. By then, the boy had lost a significant amount of blood. He was immediately shifted to the Sangareddy Government Hospital for treatment.

Parents and villagers expressed deep concern following the incident, stating that stray dog attacks have increased in recent times. Locals alleged that stepping out of homes has become risky, particularly for children and women, due to the growing menace of stray dogs. They demanded immediate action from authorities to control the stray dog population and ensure public safety, while also urging officials to provide the injured child with the best possible medical care.

In a separate incident, a school student was also injured after being attacked by pet dogs in Thiruvananthapuram's Sreekaryam locality. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon shortly after the student returned from school.

The injured student has been identified as Anna Maria. She was walking back home with a friend when two pet dogs suddenly charged at her and attacked her.

According to eyewitnesses, the dogs, identified as Belgian Malinois, bit the girl repeatedly and dragged her along the road, creating panic in the area. Residents rushed to her rescue after hearing her screams, but witnesses said the dogs did not release her easily despite attempts to drive them away. Several locals had to intervene before the dogs finally let go.

The Belgian Malinois breed is known for its high energy, speed and strong bite. The breed is commonly used by police and military units for guarding, tracking and attack-related training. Experts say Belgian Malinois require strict discipline, professional training and constant supervision, and can turn violent if handled carelessly.

The student sustained serious bite injuries to her leg and was initially taken to a nearby hospital for primary treatment before being shifted to the Medical College Hospital for further care. Doctors said she suffered deep bite wounds and is undergoing treatment, adding that her condition is stable.

Residents alleged that the dogs were allowed to roam freely and that their owners failed to take basic safety precautions. The dogs reportedly belong to Kabir and Nayana, residents of Pongummoodu in Thiruvananthapuram.

The girl's father has filed a complaint with the police, accusing the dog owners of negligence. Police said a case has been registered and an investigation is underway.