Morning Walk Turns Into Nightmare As Neighbour's Dog Mauls Bengaluru Woman

A disturbing video has emerged showing a woman being attacked by a pet dog in a residential area in Bengaluru.

The incident took place on January 26 at approximately 6:54 am in HSR Layout's Teachers' Colony while the woman was out for a morning walk.

The dog reportedly attacked without provocation, biting her on the neck. When a man rushed to her rescue, the dog turned on him as well.

Footage shows the man grabbing the dog by the neck to pull it away from the victim. While the man struggled with the animal, the woman managed to get up, retreat indoors, and shut the gate behind her.

The victim sustained injuries to her face, hands, and legs and is currently receiving hospital treatment.

Her husband has filed a complaint at the HSR Layout Police Station, alleging negligence on the part of the dog owner.