On CCTV, Dogs Attack Woman In Pune. Mutilated Body Found On Road

The mutilated body of a 32-year-old woman was found on a road in Pune after a pack of dogs attacked her in Pune early Monday morning.

The incident occurred in the city's Chakan area around 2:15 am and was captured on CCTV.

The footage shows six to seven dogs surrounding the woman, identified as Shobha Waghmare - who seems to be wearing a white saree. As a couple of dogs ran towards her, she made a gesture of shooing them away. Within a few seconds, at least six to seven dogs surrounded her and started attacking her.

The woman can be seen trying to save herself, but failed to do so.

At one point, the woman's white saree turned into a blood-soaked red.

She died on the spot, officials said.

Waghmare's mutilated body was found by passersby in the morning.

Cops initially suspected a case of murder; however, they confirmed the death due to an attack by dogs after reviewing CCTV footage.

Many cases of dog attacks have surfaced in the past year, triggering a nationwide debate. Many cases of stray dogs being poisoned to death have also surfaced - the latest in Telangana, where nearly 100 canines were killed. Last year, the Supreme Court ruled that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR and adjoining regions must be shifted away from residential localities to shelters in view of the rising cases of dog bites leading to rabies deaths. Later, it tweaked the order, directing that the animals be released back into the same area after sterilisation and immunisation.

However, the three-judge bench of Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta, and NV Anjaria made it clear that the relocation will not apply to dogs infected with rabies or suspected to be infected with rabies and those displaying aggressive behaviour.