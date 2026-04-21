UK Woman Dies From "Traumatic" Neck Injuries Caused By Family's Dog

A 19-year-old woman in the United Kingdom died at her Essex home after being mauled by the family's lurcher-cross dog, an inquest heard. According to a report by the BBC, she was found by her father with serious traumatic neck injuries and could not be saved.

The woman, identified as Jamie-Lea Biscoe, was discovered by her father, Jack Biscoe, in a bedroom at the family home in the village of Leaden Roding, Uttlesford, Essex, on the evening of April 10. She was slumped on the floor with a bite wound to her neck and was declared dead at the scene shortly after.

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Court co-ordinator Matthew Austin told the Court that Jamie-Lea sustained "serious traumatic injuries to her neck", suspected to have been "caused by one of the family dogs". A post-mortem revealed that the cause of death was "neck injuries pending investigation of histology and toxicology".

Senior Coroner for Essex, Lincoln Brookes, described it as a "truly tragic loss of life" and adjourned the inquest pending a criminal investigation.

Police seized a female lurcher-cross from the property. Jack told The Sun that he pleaded with officers to put the dog down immediately.

"I just said to them 'please just put her down'. I don't want to see her ever again... I just don't think that dog should live anymore."

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As quoted by Metro.UK, Assistant Chief Constable Stuart Hooper said last week, "Our thoughts remain with all those who knew and loved Jamie-Lea. Her young life has been so tragically cut short."

"Our detectives are continuing to work around the clock to establish exactly what happened, and specialist officers are continuing to support Jamie-Lea's family," Hooper added.

"This is unimaginable for her loved ones and friends and, as such, I would ask people to respect their grief and privacy at this extremely difficult time."

Neighbours were shocked by the news. "It's really tragic. I feel for the whole family. She was well-liked by the kids. We didn't know what happened until this morning. For all concerned, it's devastating. We feel for the family. We're still trying to process it. It has been a shock," one neighbour said as quoted by Metro.

"They kept themselves to themselves; they never caused us any problems. It's just very, very sad and very tragic," another user said as quoted