Shilpa Shinde's Cryptic Post After Film Body's Action Over Fake Sexual Harassment Case: "<i>Jo Ukhadna Hain Ukhad Lo</i>"

Almost a decade after actor Shilpa Shinde's explosive fallout with the makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, she recently claimed that the sexual-harassment case she filed against producer Sanjay Kohli was not true. Amid growing online backlash against Shilpa Shinde, the All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) took to social media yesterday to call out her actions and urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take necessary steps to condemn such wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, Shilpa Shinde shared a video of herself on social media some time ago, with the message, "Always ready to say, jo ukhadna hai ukhad lo. (Do whatever you want to do)." Considering the timing of the posts amid the ongoing controversy, Shilpa Shinde's cryptic message has grabbed eyeballs.

AICWA's Post

Taking to Instagram, AICWA wrote, "The reported admission by actress Shilpa Shinde during comedian Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's podcast regarding the alleged false sexual-harassment allegations made against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay Kohli is a matter of serious concern for the entire Bollywood film and television industry."

The statement continued, "A false sexual-harassment allegation can cause irreparable damage to a person's reputation, family, children, career and mental well-being. Such accusations can permanently tarnish an individual's image and have devastating consequences not only for the accused but also for their family members and loved ones."

"The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) believes that if a person knowingly makes false allegations, it not only harms the accused but also undermines the credibility of genuine victims who come forward seeking justice. Such incidents can create doubt around legitimate complaints and make it more difficult for real survivors of harassment within the Bollywood film industry to be heard and believed."

"It is important to make it clear that not all women make false allegations. Thousands of women in the film and television industry have genuinely faced harassment and exploitation and deserve support, respect and justice. The actions of one individual should never be used to discredit or question the experiences of genuine victims," they added.

AICWA's Appeal To Maharashtra Chief Minister

Furthermore, stating how truth and justice should prevail, AICWA added, "The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) urges the Honourable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Devendra Fadnavis, to ensure a fair and thorough examination of this matter. If it is established that false allegations were knowingly made, strict action should be taken in accordance with the law. Accountability is essential to protect both innocent individuals from false accusations and genuine victims seeking justice."

"False allegations and genuine harassment are both serious matters, and the law must deal with each appropriately," the post concluded.

The Controversy

Shilpa's exit from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in 2016 sparked one of the television industry's most talked-about disputes. At the time, she left the hit comedy show amid disagreements over her contract and alleged delays in payment. The producers accused her of breaching professional commitments and issued legal notices demanding that she resume shooting.

The dispute soon escalated into a prolonged legal and public battle. Shilpa levelled several allegations against the show's producers, including claims of workplace harassment and attempts to sideline her within the industry. She also alleged that she was being pressured into restrictive contractual arrangements.

The matter was eventually settled out of court, with both sides resolving their differences and her pending payments reportedly being cleared.

Recently, Shilpa Shinde admitted that she had lodged a fake sexual-harassment case against Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain producer Sanjay R. Kohli 10 years ago, saying she had "no other option" because they allegedly wanted her to sign a contract preventing her from working in other productions, on the YouTube channel of comedians Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

Following her remarks, a Delhi-based men's rights organisation, NCM India Council for Men Affairs, asked the Mumbai Police to initiate action against the actor.

Pooja Bedi criticised her alongside Hina Khan. Reacting to the criticism, Shilpa clarified she did not expect support from anyone and said she would not justify her actions, no matter what people think.

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