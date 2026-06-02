Shilpa Shinde Admits Sexual Harassment Case Against <i>Bhabiji</i> Producer Was False: '<i>Mere Pass Koi Raasta Nahi Tha</i>'

Nearly a decade after her explosive fallout with the makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, actor Shilpa Shinde has made a startling revelation about the legal battle that dominated headlines in 2016.

Appearing on Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachaiyaa's podcast, the actor claimed that the sexual harassment case she filed against producer Sanjay Kohli was not true and was initiated because she felt she had no other option during her dispute with the show's producers.

Reflecting on the controversy, Shilpa said, "Nobody knows this, I am not scared of saying the truth, and I will still say that what I am saying is a big thing maine apne producer ke upar sexual harassment ka case kar diya tha kyun ki mere pass koi raasta nahi tha, aur tab main uss main se nikli hoon settle hoke."

She further explained that the complaint was linked to her ongoing dispute over payments and her exit from the popular sitcom.

"Tab kisi producer ne unka saath nahi diya aur maine case usi basis pe kiya, police toh seedha FIR karne ke liye yeh bolti hai aapko ganda likhna padega and I am from law background. Main aaj iske through bol rahi hoon woh jhooth tha. Main yeh aaj first time confess kar rahi hoon sach much. Phir hamari settlement hui aur jo hamari payment thi jo teen mahine baad milta tha voh clear hua."

Shilpa also revealed that relations between her and the makers have improved significantly over the years.

"11 saal ke baad bhi maine last Bhabhiji isiliye kiya kyunki Manoj Santoshi ji humaare writer the, unki iccha thi. Unko bhi hurt kiya tha, and yeh sab hone ke baad him main aaj unke saath kaam kar rahi hoon. Aur aaj humaare relationship bahut ache hain."

What Was The Controversy?

Shilpa's exit from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain in 2016 sparked one of the television industry's most talked-about disputes. At the time, she left the hit comedy show amid disagreements over her contract and alleged delays in payment. The producers accused her of breaching professional commitments and issued legal notices demanding that she resume shooting.

The dispute soon escalated into a prolonged legal and public battle. Shilpa levelled several allegations against the show's producers, including claims of workplace harassment and attempts to sideline her within the industry. She also alleged that she was being pressured into restrictive contractual arrangements.

The matter was eventually settled out of court, with both sides resolving their differences and her pending payments reportedly being cleared.

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Film Body's Action Against Ranveer Singh Amid Don 3 Row: 'I've Been Banned By Everybody'