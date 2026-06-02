Kangana Ranaut Reacts To Film Body's Action Against Ranveer Singh Amid <i>Don 3</i> Row: 'I've Been Banned By Everybody'

Kangana Ranaut has shared her thoughts on the controversy surrounding the Federation of Western India Cine Employees' (FWICE) non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh following his sudden exit from Farhan Akhtar's Don 3.

Kangana addressed the issue during the trailer launch event of her upcoming film Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata.

"I've been banned by everybody. Jab aapki haisiyat badhti hai toh aapke dushman bhi badhte hain. Toh aisa toh nahi ho sakta ki aapki haisiyat badhe aur aapke dushman na badhe. Toh unko yeh sochna chahiye ki unki kya haisiyat hai," Kangana told NDTV.

She further added that challenges are a natural part of success and should not discourage anyone.

"When you move forward in life, there are many obstacles. You can't have a smooth walk all the time. It doesn't matter. It's okay. Everything is going to be fine eventually," she said.

Kangana is gearing up for the release of Bharat Bhhagya Viddhaata. The makers recently unveiled the trailer of the film, which highlights the extraordinary bravery shown by hospital workers during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 12.

What Is The Ranveer Singh-Don 3 Controversy?

The controversy began after FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh following his reported abrupt exit from Don 3.

At a press conference, FWICE Chief Advisor and Indian Film and Television Directors' Association President revealed that Farhan Akhtar had formally approached the federation with a complaint against the actor on April 11.

According to Ashoke Pandit, the complaint alleged that Ranveer Singh withdrew from Don 3 just three weeks before the shooting unit was scheduled to leave, causing significant disruption to the project.

Pandit stated that FWICE followed due process and invited producers Farhan Akhtar and others to present their case. While Ritesh Sidhwani attended the meeting in person, Farhan Akhtar reportedly joined virtually from London.

He also claimed that FWICE issued three formal notices to Ranveer Singh but allegedly received no response.

FWICE Clarifies It Is "Not A Ban"

Following backlash and widespread reporting describing the action as a "ban," Ashoke Pandit later clarified that FWICE had only issued a temporary non-cooperation directive and not an official ban.

Speaking to ETimes, he said, "See, first of all, the entire conversation has become wrong. It's not a ban. See, we are not the court; we can't ban people. So we have issued a non-cooperation. Non-cooperation means all our members who belong to 30 crafts will not work with him."

He further added, "So we, as a trade union, have issued this thing to our members that wherever he is there, you will not work till the time this issue is not sorted out. Because we very strongly feel that this is a very wrong trend that will start."

Ashoke Pandit also said the organisation intended to push both parties towards a resolution.

ALSO READ: Don 3 Row: Veteran Producer TP Aggarwal Files Petition Against Film Body Over Ranveer Singh's Non-Cooperation Directive