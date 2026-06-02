Madonna Owns Wardrobe Malfunction In Instagram Video Celebrating Pride Month

Madonna suffered a wardrobe malfunction and accidental nip slip as she kicked off Pride Month. On June 1, the 67-year-old pop icon shared a video of herself wishing her fans ‘Happy Pride' with a dose of old Hollywood glam.

The video showed the Material Girl hitmaker dripping in countless carats of diamonds as she smoked a cigar in a risque, plunging slip dress. In the pink-tinted clip, Madonna was seen kneeling on the ground of her bathroom floor and sliding up to the camera.

As the singer attempted to adjust her deep cowl neck top, she suffered a wardrobe malfunction, resulting in a nip slip. “You know what? See a f***ing boob,” she said, continuing to wish her followers a happy Pride Month.

She concluded the video, blowing smoke and a kiss at the camera. While posting, the pop icon added a black bar over her exposed nipples. Sharing the video, Madonna wrote, “Nothing like a mother's love…Happy Pride Month. See you soon!” followed by a rainbow flag emoji.

The pop icon, recently named to headline the half-time show at the FIFA World Cup final on July 19, is busy promoting her upcoming album Confessions II. Marking her fifteenth full-length album, Confessions II marks the sequel to her commercially successful Confessions on a Dance Floor, which was released in 2005. After teasing the album for quite some time, she officially announced Confessions II earlier on April 15.

So far Madonna has already released two singles from the highly anticipated album. The first song, I Feel So Free, has gained massive attention among electronic dance fans, while the follow-up, Bring Your Love, in collaboration with Sabrina Carpenter, has already started to dominate music charts. In a press statement, the pop icon opened up about her upcoming album and shared, “We must dance, celebrate, and pray with our bodies. These are the things that we've been doing for thousands of years.”

In this album, the pop icon reunited with producer Stuart Price, who co-wrote and produced the original album. Confessions II continues Madonna's exploration of dance and electronic music. The much-awaited album is set to release on July 3, 2026. Ahead of the album release, a musical film is reportedly set to premiere on June 5, 2026.