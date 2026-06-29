Madonna Reveals She Was Once "A Little Bit Jealous" Of Kylie Minogue; The Reason Was…

Madonna has confessed that she was once jealous of singer Kylie Minogue. The Like A Prayer crooner made the revelation in an interview with Graham Norton.



Madonna also hinted that she could headline the Glastonbury music festival, the BBC reported, but stopped short of confirming things.



The pop superstar's interview came ahead of the release of her new album, Confessions II.



Madonna Was Jealous Of Kylie Minogue?



Minogue popped in during the interview for a while as she and Madonna discussed the Hung Up crooner wearing a dazzling "Kylie Minogue" tank top in the year 2000 at the MTV Europe Music Awards in Sweden.



Minogue said she was surprised by the gesture and did not know in advance that it was going to happen.”I don't know what I did, probably just stopped shy of fainting. It was amazing," she recalled.



Madonna admitted that she was once “a little bit jealous” of the Australian singer.



When she was pressed on why was envious of Minogue, the singer said, "'Cause she was so cute." Madonna also suggested that filmmaker Guy Ritchie, her then-husband, contributed to her feelings. "I think my ex-husband at the time had a crush on her. I was like, 'I'll never be as beautiful as Kylie!'" she added.



Madonna and Kylie Minogue also reacted to the rumours that the Can't Get You Out of My Head singer will be on Confessions II. The two pop stars stared at each other silently and refused to confirm or deny the claims.



Madonna On Her Relationship With Her Daughter



The singer's eldest daughter, Lourdes "Lola" Leon, will sing a duet with Madonna for the first time on Confessions II.



Madonna revealed that Lola had approached her about the track. “She's been very reluctant to work with me. She doesn't want to be perceived as my daughter taking advantage of her privilege," the Material Girl singer said.



Madonna added that her daughter held on to some “resentment” as she struggled with the “nepo baby” tag. The singer stated that her daughter did not ask for this life at the end of the day.



She claimed that Lola told her that writing a song together would be a “healing experience.”



Confessions II will be released on July 3.