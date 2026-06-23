Madonna Reveals Daughter Lourdes Leon Approached Her To Write A Song Together To Heal Their Relationship

Madonna has always appeared close to her eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon. But behind the scenes, the story is different. The mother-daughter duo has had a tense relationship.

The singer has offered a rare glimpse into her complicated family dynamics, revealing that her upcoming album Confessions II was heavily influenced by personal loss, unresolved trauma and a significant moment with her eldest daughter, Lourdes Leon.

Speaking to Interview Magazine, the 67-year-old music icon reflected on the emotional events that shaped the project, including the deaths of her brother Christopher Ciccone and her stepmother Joan.

“I had a lot of stuff going on in my life personally. My brother was very, very, very ill, and my stepmother, with whom I'd had a very traumatic relationship throughout my entire childhood, had just died,” Madonna said.

The singer explained that she channels personal experiences into her songwriting, adding, “It's hard for me to write a song about nothing. I have to tell a story. So, I wrote about a lot of family trauma, and then we started making dance music.'

Madonna's Song With Daughter

She also talked about a song she co-wrote with her daughter. The pop superstar hinted the collaboration came during a challenging period in their relationship.

“The song I wrote with my daughter, Lola. She approached me about writing a song together as a way to heal our relationship,” Madonna shared. “It was a really important moment, and it solidified the idea that now is the time to make this record.”

Without elaborating much, Madonna described the collaboration as part of a series of life-changing events that inspired the album.

“My step-mother died, my brother was ill, my brother died, my daughter approached me… you know what I mean?” she said, adding that the record helped her get many of these emotions “off her chest.”

Lourdes Leon's Career

Although Madonna and Lourdes frequently appear together publicly and have collaborated professionally, both have previously acknowledged tensions in their relationship.

Despite those challenges, Lourdes has forged her own path as a model, musician and fashion personality. In a 2021 interview, Lourdes revealed that she deliberately paid for her own college tuition and first apartment in order to establish independence.

She recently appeared in Confessions II's accompanying short film and is credited as a co-writer on one of the album's tracks.

Christopher Ciccone On Sister Madonna

The singer also had a tumultuous relationship with her younger brother Christopher Ciccone, who passed away at the age of 63 following a battle with cancer in 2024.

Christopher had long been one of Madonna's closest collaborators, serving as her backup dancer, dresser and art director until their highly publicised feud in 2000.

Their fractured relationship later became public through a leaked mail and Christopher's 2008 memoir, Life with My Sister Madonna.

In 2000, Christopher famously labelled Madonna an ‘evil queen,' where he lamented ‘giving up [his] f***ing life' for his sister's ‘mediocre talent'.

Eight years later, he earned ‘seven figures' to co-write the book, Life with My Sister Madonna. In the 352-page book, Christopher made a cruel jibe about his sister's ‘fat' midriff during The Virgin Tour back in 1985.