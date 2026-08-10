'How Was I Biased?' Farah Khan Addresses Qyuki Link With <i>Lock Upp 2</i> Winner Shreya Kalra

Farah Khan has responded to the criticism she faced during Lock Upp 2, with some viewers accusing her of favouring winner Shreya Kalra because both are associated with Qyuki. The filmmaker has now addressed the speculation in a recent food vlog, where she visited Shreya and her family at home following the reality show's finale.

Farah Khan Addresses Qyuki Connection With Shreya Kalra

The controversy stemmed from Farah and Shreya's association with Qyuki Digital Media, a platform that works with several content creators. Some viewers had questioned whether Farah already knew Shreya before Lock Upp 2 and suggested that their professional connection could have influenced her approach as the show's host.

During her visit to Shreya's home, Farah decided to settle the question herself. Sitting alongside Shreya and her family, she asked the reality show winner, "I want to ask on record- 'Shreya, have we ever met before, before I saw you on stage?'" Shreya replied that they had never met before.

Farah then explained that she was unaware of Shreya's Qyuki association when she took up the hosting duties. "Mereko 2 hafte (2 weeks later) ke baad pata chala kyunki people started saying that I am a biased host- Why? because iski bhi YouTube company Qyuki hai aur meri bhi Qyuki hai."

'I Didn't Know About It'

Farah also pointed out that Qyuki has a large roster of creators, making the connection between her and Shreya less unusual than some viewers had assumed.

"Ab Qyuki mein 70 content creators hain," she said.

The filmmaker recalled calling Sagar Gokhale, Chief Innovation Officer at Qyuki Digital Media, after seeing the speculation online. Farah said she specifically asked him whether Shreya was one of the platform's creators.

"I called Sagar Gokhale and I said 'Oh Shreya is from Qyuki?' So, he said 'Yeah, she is our creator from long time' I said, 'I didn't know about it.'"

Farah's comments were aimed at making it clear that Shreya's association with Qyuki was not something she was aware of when she first encountered her on the show. She also directly questioned the allegation that she had gone easy on the contestant because of their shared connection.

"To main kaise biased thi tere liye?" Farah asked Shreya.

Shreya's response turned the serious conversation into a lighter moment. Recalling her experience with Farah on the show, she joked, "Meri to maari hi gayi hai. Aapne mujhe first week mein bhi chillaya, jab main kuch acha karti tab bhi chillaya hai. Chillaya hi hai waise."

Shreya Kalra Wins Lock Upp 2

Lock Upp 2 ended with Shreya Kalra lifting the trophy. She took home the winner's prize of Rs. 1 crore, while Shivangi Joshi finished as the first runner-up.