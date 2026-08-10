Why Akshaye Khanna And Dimple Kapadia's 'Forbidden Romance' Was The Real Plot Of <i>Dil Chahta Hai</i>

You know a film has aged well when, 25 years later, people still resonate with its core themes, love it, fight for it and, most definitely, celebrate it.

Farhan Akhtar was one such novice filmmaker 25 years ago with his film Dil Chahta Hai. As it reaches its milestone anniversary, we can't help but revisit a film we dearly love.

Over the years, we've had many films that take us into a world of unbreakable friendships, riveting road trips, quotable lines and a combination of all things 'filmy' in this drive called life.

But even then, the niche, private world of Farhan Akhtar's Dil Chahta Hai is something that cannot be breached. It continues to be special.

Urban friendships, strained relationships and a journey of self-discovery - Farhan Akhtar spoke the language of youth and the growing complexities of human relationships. But one theme that was way ahead of its time was the sensitive portrayal of a supposedly 'age-appropriate' love story.

Akshaye Khanna played Siddharth, a calm, mature and soft-hearted painter. Then, a storm he didn't see coming entered his life in the form of Dimple Kapadia's Tara Jaiswal - a middle-aged, divorced interior designer living alone.

Interestingly Farhan Akhtar had also gotten married to Adhuna Bhabani, who was 7 years older to him, a year before Dil Chahta Hai released. She even worked as the principal hairstylist in the film, also marking her Bollywood debut. Akhtar sure made a sensitival portrayal of the whole concept in tandem with his personal life developments.

And thus, love happens in its most mysterious and unexpected ways.

"Kabhi Kabhi Sochta Hoon Koi Kisi Ko Kyun Chahta Hai?"

Siddharth asks this very pertinent question in the film, and it somehow encapsulates the journey of his unrequited love.

The very first scene in which Siddharth meets Tara, as she moves into his neighbourhood, unleashes an intense connection between the two. It is not a 'meet-cute' moment, but a 'meant-to-be' moment - albeit one-sided. But that is not the point of what Farhan Akhtar so progressively tried to put forth.

Sid was the more mature of his two best friends, Akash (Aamir Khan) and Sameer (Saif Ali Khan). He looked at relationships through a mature lens, rather than in a superficial context. That is why his bond with Tara grows as they spend time talking about art, books and life.

When Sid's mother and his friends oppose his intense feelings for Tara as he falls head over heels in love with her, he remains as unabashedly unapologetic as ever. Neither societal judgement nor their age difference bothers him.

Interestingly, it bothers everyone else more than him, which mirrors how society outside the film continues to function to this day. Siddharth sees his relationships falling apart over the one love that seems like such a grave mistake to society. He has a rift with Akash when he makes a joke of his feelings for Tara, while his mother flares up and says, "Tumhe samajh nahi aa raha yeh galat hai?"

Even Tara Jaiswal lashes out at Sid, calling his feelings 'foolish' at this age. She argues that she never led him on or gave him false hope. She, too, goes down the same path that places the whole 'log kya sochenge' mentality on a pedestal when she strongly condemns how his generation takes the idea that anything and everything can be done as one pleases for granted.

Sid retaliates in a way that is anything but 'foolish' as he says, "Yeh sach hai ki main aapse pyaar karta hoon and I am not sorry for that."

And all Siddharth is left with is the dilemma, "Kabhi kabhi sochta hoon koi kisi ko kyun chahta hai?" It makes us ponder how the logical reasoning behind falling in love and human desires will always be met with deafening silence.

Jaane Kyon, Jaane Kyon... Jaane Kyon

The lush landscape of Goa and theatrical bromance were also punctuated by flawed characters, complex relationships and professional pivots.

The story beautifully culminates in Tara's death after alcohol-related problems, which ends one life but also leads to a new one for Akshaye Khanna's character, who gains a deeper understanding of life and moves on. Despite the societal pushback, he doesn't give up on what he believes to be true love, in sickness and in health.

Farhan Akhtar's nuanced portrayal of romance between these two characters was a pathbreaking moment that challenged rigid, conventional moulds in mainstream cinema. Which is why it still hits the sweet spot. It was emotional vulnerability overshadowing the chronological age gap - at least an attempt to normalise it - because, as the film says, "Pyaar mein logic nahi hota."

Now, that's a battle we are still fighting in some regressive parts of the world. But at least Dil Chahta Hai got our brainwork churning and encouraged us to change our perspective.

Their beautiful track, Kaisi Hai Yeh Rut, composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, was also a testament to Siddharth's unconditional, hidden feelings for his forbidden love and encapsulated its tenderness in all its weakness and simplicity.

Lyrics such as 'Phool Banke Dil Khile' and 'Ghul Rahe Hain Rang Saare' depicted Siddharth's love for Tara in its most unhindered form, in a world far away where it was free of all binding shackles.

What made the film perfect was that it was imperfect. 25 years later, we still concur.

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