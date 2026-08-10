'Baseless, Defamatory': Amruta Khanvilkar Issues Statement Over Reports Of Separation From Himanshu Malhotra

Actor Amruta Khanvilkar has taken legal action against reports concerning her personal life and marriage to actor Himanshu Malhotra.

Her legal representatives have issued a notice to media organisations and social media platforms, cautioning them against publishing or circulating what they describe as defamatory, misleading or unverified information about the actor.

The notice comes shortly after reports claimed that Amruta and Himanshu have been living separately for around 18 months.

While the reports said the couple have been maintaining separate addresses, they also stated that there is currently no divorce or legal separation in the works.

In a statement dated August 10, 2026, Amruta's legal team addressed the reports and made it clear that content concerning her personal life would be closely monitored.

Amruta's Legal Team Warns Against Unverified Claims

The statement issued by her representatives said that content about Amruta had been circulating across various online and social media platforms.

“It has come to our attention that certain online, social media and digital platforms are circulating content concerning Ms. Amruta Khanvilkar and her personal life, which is baseless, defamatory and/or in violation of her privacy.”

While acknowledging the importance of freedom of expression, the legal team said that it should not be used to spread information that could harm Amruta's reputation or violate her privacy.

“While the right to freedom of expression is respected, any misuse of such freedom to publish, circulate or share defamatory statements, rumours, unverified allegations or misleading information concerning Ms. Amruta Khanvilkar will be taken seriously.”

The representatives further warned that legal proceedings could follow if there is sufficient evidence against those responsible for such content.

“Wherever supported by available evidence, appropriate legal action will be initiated against the individuals, entities or organisations responsible for creating, publishing, circulating or sharing such content, in accordance with applicable law.”

The statement concluded with a warning that such reports and posts are already being tracked.

“All such instances are being monitored and documented for appropriate legal recourse.”

Reports Claimed The Couple Have Been Living Separately

The legal notice followed a Times of India report which stated that Amruta and Himanshu have maintained separate addresses for the past 18 months.

According to the report, however, the couple are not heading towards divorce or a legal separation. An insider quoted in the report claimed that the two continue to share a good relationship and remain close friends.

The report also stated that Amruta and Himanshu continue to meet regularly and remain involved in each other's personal and professional lives.

The decision to live separately was reportedly not the result of a major disagreement or fallout. Instead, the report attributed it to several practical circumstances, including financial considerations, changing career priorities and family responsibilities.

According to the report, the couple were also taking some time apart to assess their future.

How Amruta And Himanshu First Met

Amruta and Himanshu's relationship dates back more than two decades.

The two first met on the sets of India's Best Cinestars Ki Khoj in 2004. Their friendship eventually turned into a relationship, and after years of dating, they got married in January 2015.

Later that year, the couple appeared together on Nach Baliye 7. Their chemistry and dancing skills won them the reality show's seventh season.

Their participation in the show also gave audiences a glimpse into their relationship after they had already spent several years together.

Amruta's Successful Career In Marathi And Hindi Cinema

Amruta has established herself as a prominent actor in Marathi cinema while also working extensively in Hindi films and web series.

Her Marathi film credits include Arjun, Saade Maade Teen, Aayna Ka Bayna and Baji. Over the years, she has also appeared in several Hindi projects.

More recently, she was seen in Taskaree: The Smuggler's Web and Tu Yaa Main.

Apart from acting, Amruta has also remained a familiar face on television and reality shows, with her appearance on Nach Baliye 7 alongside Himanshu being one of the notable moments of her career.

Himanshu Malhotra's Television And Film Career

Himanshu, meanwhile, has worked across television and Hindi cinema.

He has appeared in films including Phoonk, Himmatwala and Raazi. On television, he has been part of shows such as Bhagonwali - Baante Apni Taqdeer, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage and Chikoo Ki Mummy Durr Kei.