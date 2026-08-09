Millind Gaba And Wife Pria Beniwal Unfollow Each Other On Instagram Amid Divorce Rumours

Singer Millind Gaba and his wife Pria Beniwal's relationship has come under the spotlight after the couple appeared to unfollow each other on Instagram. The social media move has sparked speculation about trouble in their marriage, though neither Millind nor Pria has publicly addressed the rumours so far.

Millind and Pria got married on April 16, 2022, in an intimate wedding ceremony attended by their family members and close friends. The couple seemed to be happy together as they regularly shared glimpses of their life on social media.

However, nearly four years into their marriage, reports of a possible separation have surfaced. The speculation gained traction after social media users noticed that Millind and Pria no longer follow each other on Instagram. While Pria's profile continues to feature pictures and videos with Millind, the singer seems to have deleted several older posts from his account.

His profile currently features only nine posts, all of which are related to his latest song, Wishes.

Pria is the sister of popular YouTuber Harsh Beniwal. Milind previously revealed that they first crossed paths while playing PUBG online. “She was new to it, and I met her because of our common love for the game. I had worked with her brother Harsh Beniwal; we started talking and meeting, and everyone around us liked our bond,” he said in an interview with Mid-Day.

Millind Gaba and Pria Beniwal announced in February 2025 that they were expecting their first child. A few months later, on May 30, the couple welcomed twins.

On the work front, Millind Gaba is currently busy promoting his latest single Wishes in collaboration with Star Boy LOC and Asli Gold. The singer is known for tracks like She Don't Know, Zindagi Di Paudi, Nazar Lag Jayegi, Paris Ka Trip and Yaar Mod Do.