"Clickbait Content Is Not Cool": Preity Zinta Hits Back At Viral Video Claiming She Ignored Aamir Khan

Preity Zinta has called out a viral paparazzi post after it suggested that she ignored Aamir Khan during the promotions of Batwara 1947. The actor has dismissed the idea of any awkwardness between the two and said she simply did not notice Aamir at the time.

Preity addressed the post directly in the comments section. She criticised the caption used with the video and explained that she was in a hurry when the moment was filmed.

“This kind of click bait content is not cool. I didn't see Aamir as I was in a rush to shoot some Shots inside & then catch a flight for Batwara 1947 Promotions. Next time pls don't expect me to stop n take pictures if your intent is to promote any kind of negativity! I have a LOT of love & respect for Aamir so this is not in good taste,” the actor wrote.

Preity Zinta's comment came after a paparazzi account shared footage from one of the promotional events for the upcoming period drama. The video showed Preity stepping out of her vanity van and asking the photographers, “Ek min guys, kahan jaana hai?” (One minute, guys, where do I have to go?)

After the photographers guided her, Preity walked in the direction they pointed out. Aamir was standing near his vanity van at the time, but Preity did not interact with him. The account then captioned the clip, “Oh no, Preity Zinta ignored Aamir Khan?”

That caption soon became the focus of online discussion, with some social media users reading more into the brief moment. Preity's response has now offered a different explanation for what happened. According to the actor, she was focused on getting her work done and making it to her flight, rather than avoiding her co-star.

Preity and Aamir are currently promoting Batwara 1947, which has brought the two actors together on the promotional trail. The film also marks a major return for Preity, who is back on the big screen after an eight-year gap. Her last theatrical release was Bhaiaji Superhit in 2018.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Batwara 1947 is set in Lahore during the 1947 Partition of India. The cast includes Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal, Karan Deol, Abhimanyu Singh, Kanikka Kapur and Khushi Hajare.

Aamir Khan is producing the film under Aamir Khan Productions. Batwara 1947 is scheduled to release in theatres on August 14.