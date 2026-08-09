Viral Video: Woman Kisses Nikita Rawal On Red Carpet, Leaves <i>Garam Masala</i> Actor Shocked

Nikita Rawal's recent red carpet appearance took an unexpected turn when a female fan approached her on the red carpet and unexpectedly kissed her on the lips. Yes, you read that right. The awkward moment left the actress visibly surprised and uncomfortable. The incident was captured on camera and has since drawn attention online.

In the video, Nikita is seen posing for the paparazzi at an event when a female fan approached her and asked for a selfie. The actress initially seemed to be at ease during the interaction and willingly posed with the fan as photographers captured the moment.

However, the moment quickly became uncomfortable when the fan kissed Nikita on the cheek and then pulled her in for a kiss on the lips. The actress appeared surprised by the sudden gesture and seemingly tried to stop the fan.

Despite this, the fan continued holding on to Nikita. The actress looked visibly uneasy. Before leaving, the fan kissed her on the cheek again, while the cameras continued to capture the awkward encounter.

More About Nikita Rawal

Nikita Rawal has built a career across Hindi and South Indian films, with several projects to her credit. In Bollywood, the actress has appeared in movies like Black & White, Mr Hot Mr Kool, The Hero – Abhimanyu, Ammaa Ki Boli, Garam Masala and Cute Kamina.

Nikita ventured into Telugu cinema in 2012 and starred in a project titled Timpa, where she worked alongside Vikram Roy as an iccha-dhari nagin.

On the future work front, Nikita will next be seen in Roti Kapda Aur Romance with Arshad Warsi and Chunky Pandey.