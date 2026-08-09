Donald Trump's Hair Sparks Memes Online After Las Vegas Appearance

A viral meme about President Donald Trump's noticeably golden hair has caught attention online after his latest public appearance in Las Vegas, with social media users sharing jokes, comparisons, and an AI-generated video about his new look.

Trump's potentially new hairstyle debuted at the Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Wednesday, August 5.

During his speech, the president spoke about his administration's economic accomplishments, including tax breaks on tipped income, lower prescription drug prices, and "Trump accounts," as reported by USA Today.

However, while Trump focused on the country's economic outlook, social media users noticed his shinier golden hair. The change in his appearance sparked several memes that he was wearing a wig.

One social media user shared a meme about Trump's hair and wrote, "The Trump big hair memes have officially gotten out of hand."

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Another user praised Trump's new look and wrote, "I do not care what anyone says. This is proof that President Trump is aging in reverse. His hair looks absolutely amazing today "

Another social media handle shared an AI-generated video on X and wrote, "The New Trump Hair Serum.

The posts showed how Trump's appearance became a subject of discussion online as users shared memes, comparisons, and reactions to his fuller hairstyle following his Las Vegas speech.

Donald Trump's estranged niece, Mary Trump, compared his suddenly fuller hairstyle to Hermey the Elf from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

She also said the recent attention around his hair reminded her of the preoccupation her late father, Fred Trump, developed with hair loss while struggling with dementia.

Speaking on SiriusXM host Dean Obeidallah's YouTube show, Mary Trump said she would not comment on whether Trump's hairstyle looked good because she did not care about that.

She said her main takeaway was that he looked like Herby the Dentist from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

Mary Trump also compared the president's focus on his hair with that of her late father, Fred Trump. She said Fred Trump became increasingly concerned about his hair loss after being diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease. He also wore an ill-fitting toupee and dyed his hair and mustache.