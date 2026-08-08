Charlie Chauhan Marries Cricketer Ramandeep Singh, Shubman Gill And Others Congratulate The Newlyweds

Television actress Charlie Chauhan has surprised her fans, posting photographs of her wedding with cricketer Ramandeep Singh. The couple got married in a simple traditional Sikh ceremony at a gurdwara on August 7. Only their family members and close friends, including cricketers Arshdeep Singh, Naman Dhir, Ashwini Kumar and Jassinder Singh, were in attendance.

Charlie and Ramandeep, a Kolkata Knight Riders player, managed to keep their relationship away from the public eye for years. The actress revealed that the two had known each other for eight years.

For their special day, Ramandeep wore a cream sherwani with embroidery and completed his look with a maroon pagdi. Charlie, who rose to fame with her role in Kaisi Yeh Yaariyan, chose a traditional maroon bridal lehenga and completed her look with heavy jewellery.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, Charlie wrote, “8 years of us, and finally forever.” Soon after, celebs began congratulating the couple. Among them was cricketer Shubman Gill.

Charlie Chauhan's wedding with Ramandeep Singh comes years after her much-talked-about relationship with actor and dancer Kunwar Amar. The two had appeared together on Nach Baliye and were a well-known couple on television before they went their separate ways.

Charlie Chauhan is best known for Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan, Roadies, Best Friends Forever, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya and Nach Baliye 5. Ramandeep Singh was part of the Kolkata Knight Riders team that won the IPL title in 2024. The cricketer began his career with Punjab during the 2016-17 Inter State Twenty 20 Tournament.