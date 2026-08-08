Taylor Swift's Song <i>August</i> Removed From Donald Trump's Campaign Video

A TikTok video that included Taylor Swift's song August posted four days ago to the account for US President Donald Trump's campaign, has had the sound removed, according to Variety.

What's Happening

The video, posted four days ago by the official @TeamTrump TikTok account, featured Trump and Melania Trump standing on a balcony and watching fireworks. The text over the video read, "Mood because it's August and Donald Trump is your president."

Its caption originally read, "I'm sure @Taylor Swift is going to be super excited we used her song! #taylorswift #maga #august."

Fans noticed that Swift's "August", from her 2020 album Folklore, had been removed from the video. In the US version of TikTok, a message displayed on the post says: "The copyright owner hasn't made this sound available in your country," according to Variety.

One of the top comments on the video reacted to the removal, with a user writing: "TAYLOR REMOVING THE AUDIO QUEEEEEEN."

The @TeamTrump TikTok account, which has around 14 million followers, was created ahead of the 2024 US presidential election and has continued to post videos regularly since Trump returned to the White House for a second term, as per the outlet.

This is not the first Trump campaign TikTok featuring Swift's music to lose its audio. A Team Trump video featuring Swift's song Father Figure, posted on November 6, 2025, has also had its audio removed.

However, a Team Trump video posted a day ago featuring a version of Swift's Red still had its audio track available as of the time of reporting. A video posted on the official White House TikTok account last November also continues to feature Swift's "The Fate of Ophelia".

Background

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce got married on Friday, July 3, at Madison Square Garden in New York City. While fans across the world were celebrating their wedding, US President Donald Trump also found a way to join the conversation online.

The White House's official social media accounts shared a series of posts that appeared to take inspiration from Swift's music and branding. The posts came as excitement around the singer's wedding dominated social media.

One of the biggest talking points outside Madison Square Garden was an electronic billboard that lit up around 7:30 pm on Friday. It displayed the message, "JUST&T MARRIED," a play on the newlyweds' initials that quickly caught the attention of fans gathered outside the venue.

Not long after, the official White House account shared a mock version of the same style of image. But instead of celebrating the couple, it read, "TRUMP IS STILL YOUR PRESIDENT." The post was captioned, "IT'S HAPPENED!!!"

White House's "America's Eras Tour"

The wedding-themed post was not the only Taylor Swift reference from the White House this week.

On Thursday evening, while guests were arriving for the couple's rehearsal dinner, the official account shared artwork inspired by Swift's famous Eras Tour poster. The image featured Trump alongside moments from American history and carried the title "America's Eras Tour."

The caption read, "It's been a long time coming," borrowing a lyric from Swift's 2019 song Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince.

The references continued on Friday morning with another video posted by the White House. It was captioned, "America's greatest hits, one era at a time." The 24-second clip included AI-generated visuals of the founding of the United States along with stock footage of former presidents and the White House.

Later that evening, another video titled "NEXT ON AMERICA'S ERAS TOUR" was uploaded, featuring more moments from American history.

A Long Public Back-And-Forth

Trump's posts arrive after years of public disagreements between him and Swift.

The singer publicly endorsed Kamala Harris during the 2024 US presidential election, after which Trump posted, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

Swift has rarely responded directly to Trump over the years. However, in 2020, she accused him of "stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism" and urged Americans to vote him out.

The dispute followed another controversy in August 2024, when Trump shared AI-generated images falsely suggesting that Swift had endorsed him for president. One image depicted Swift as Uncle Sam alongside a message reading, "Taylor wants you to vote for Donald Trump," as per the outlet.

At the time, Trump suggested in an interview with Fox Business that he was not concerned about Swift suing him over the fabricated images, saying they "were all made up by other people."

(Inputs from ANI)