Sayeed Quadri On Recreating <i>Tera Mera Rishta</i> And <i>To Phir Aao</i> For <i>Awarapan 2</i>

The songs of Awarapan have a special place in the hearts of Bollywood music fans, and recreating them for the sequel was not an easy task for lyricist Sayeed Quadri. As Awarapan 2 gets ready for its theatrical release, Quadri has opened up about the pressure of bringing back two much-loved tracks, Tera Mera Rishta and To Phir Aao, for the new film.

Both songs were part of the 2007 soundtrack and went on to become some of the most remembered tracks from the film. For Awarapan 2, Sayeed Quadri has once again worked on the lyrics, with Mithoon returning as the composer. The new versions are expected to connect the sequel with the emotional world of the original film.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sayeed Quadri admitted that the popularity of the original songs did create pressure. He said the love they received over the years made him more careful about what he wrote this time.

He said, “Haan ye zaroor mehsoos hua ki pehle gaanon ko bahut pyar mila hai to kam se kam iss baar sunne walon ke saamne sharminda nahi hona pade. (I definitely felt that since our previous songs received a lot of love, we shouldn't have to be embarrassed in front of our listeners this time).”

Sayeed Quadri added that once an artist becomes known for a certain kind of work, expectations naturally become higher. For him, that expectation became a reason to approach the songs with honesty.

“When you become a brand, people expect that whatever work you put out will be better. Then it inspires you to work from the heart and with honesty. Baaki bas yahi chaah hai ki jo mera sunne wala hai jo mujhe pyar karta hai jo mera chahne wala hai, uske chehre pe shikan nahi aani chahiye ki bhai kya likha hai (I only want that my listener and my well-wisher shouldn't be thinking what he has written),” he added.

Sayeed Quadri on Awarapan's delayed appreciation

The lyricist also looked back at the response to the first Awarapan. While its music found an audience, the film itself took time to gain the love it enjoys today.

Sayeed Quadri admitted that the initial response did leave the team disappointed. However, they remained confident about the work they had created.

He shared, “We were disappointed at that time. We had the satisfaction that we all worked together very honestly. So we knew that one day our hard work would definitely bear fruit.”

He said the film gradually found its audience, with viewers connecting with Emraan Hashmi's character and the songs. “Kuch cheezein kai baar waqt leti hain, thoda sa hai. Par ye nahi kahoonga ki thoda mann udaas nahi tha. (Some things take time. But I won't say that the heart wasn't a little sad).”

Awarapan 2 stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi and Suvinder Vicky. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, it is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on August 14.