<i>Lock Upp 2</i>: On Being "Age-Shamed", Shilpa Shinde Says Salman Khan Would Take Stand For Her

Lock Upp 2 may have ended, but the drama from inside the house continues to make headlines. Shilpa Shinde, who entered the reality show as a wild card contestant, recently spoke about being age-shamed and work-shamed by Shivangi Joshi.

She was also surprised that much of what happened was not shown to viewers. Shilpa said she missed Salman Khan during these moments; she felt he would have taken a stand for her, like he often did on Bigg Boss.

That kind of support was missing on Lock Upp 2, hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, she added. Raising concerns about what young viewers may learn from reality shows, she said that rude behaviour and disrespect shouldn't be treated as good game.

Speaking with the media, Shilpa said, “Very frankly, a lot of things were not shown on television, including the way I was spoken to and treated by Shivangi Joshi. Age shaming and work shaming. It reminded me of how Salman Khan used to take a stand in such situations and I felt that was missing here.”

“I could see that Farah liked me and was not showing any partiality, but only one hour from the 24 hour content is shown on television. So that was very insulting. After that, when people say that someone is playing a very good game, it sends the wrong message to young people.

“Being rude to someone and speaking to them disrespectfully should not be seen as good gameplay. That really upset me and I genuinely missed Salman Khan.”

Shilpa was referring to the moments Shivangi Joshi repeatedly questioned about her disappearance from other TV shows. In response, Shilpa accused Shivangi for using Harshad Chopda for the game and claimed that she was not showing her real personality inside the house.

Lock Upp 2 ended with content creator Shreya Kalra taking home the winner's trophy after six weeks of intense competition. She also won the grand cash prize of Rs 1 Crore.

Shivangi Joshi finished as the runner-up, but did not receive any cash prize. Yogesh Rawat, who secured the second runner-up position, took home Rs 10 Lakh, which he had won earlier in the show after completing one of its special tasks.