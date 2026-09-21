Who Was RN Kao? The First R&AW Chief Whose Life Is Being Adapted For Karan Johar's Next Film

Karan Johar has announced a new film on Rameshwar Nath Kao, the founding chief of India's external intelligence agency, Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW). The announcement came on September 21, marking 58 years since the formation of R&AW.

The yet-to-be-titled film is being produced by Dharma Productions and Leo Media Collective and is based on Nitin Gokhale's 2019 book RN Kao: Gentleman Spymaster. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on August 11, 2028. Details about the cast and director have not yet been announced.

The story is expected to cover the period from 1955 to 1971, tracing the developments that led to the creation of R&AW and its early operations.

Who Was RN Kao And What Role Did He Play In Shaping India's Intelligence Agencies?

Rameshwar Nath Kao, commonly known as RN Kao, was born in Benares in 1918. He studied at Lucknow University and Allahabad University before entering government service, according to reports.

In 1940, Kao cleared the Civil Services examination and joined the Indian Imperial Police, the predecessor to the Indian Police Service. Around the time of India's Independence, he was deputed to the Intelligence Bureau, where he worked on security arrangements involving Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

During the 1950s, Kao took on several sensitive intelligence assignments. He was involved in helping establish an intelligence and security organisation in Ghana and also worked with Chinese and British authorities on the investigation into the bombing of the Air India aircraft Kashmir Princess.

From Intelligence Bureau To R&AW

The 1962 India-China War exposed shortcomings in India's intelligence capabilities. Following the conflict, Kao was chosen to head the Aviation Research Centre, then part of the Intelligence Bureau. When the government separated the country's external intelligence functions from the IB in 1968, R&AW was created and Kao became its first chief.

He remained at the helm of R&AW for about nine years till 1977, helping build the organisation during its formative years.

Kao And The 1971 War

One of the most significant periods of Kao's career came during the events surrounding the 1971 India-Pakistan War and the creation of Bangladesh. R&AW played a role in supporting the Mukti Bahini, including assistance related to training and arms during the conflict.

Kao's Association With Indira Gandhi

Kao also developed a close working relationship with Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. After the change in government following the 1977 General Election, he retired from his position as R&AW chief.

When Indira Gandhi returned to power in 1980, Kao returned to government service and later worked as a security adviser to both Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. He was also involved in the establishment of the National Security Guard (NSG) in the 1980s. Kao retired from public life after 1989 and died in 2002 at the age of 83.

Kao's Legacy

Kao's name remains closely associated with the development of India's external intelligence structure. The government continues to commemorate his contribution through the RN Kao Memorial Lecture, an annual lecture series instituted in 2007 to honour the founder of R&AW. The 2026 edition was held on May 15, with Union Home Minister Amit Shah delivering the lecture.

Karan Johar's upcoming film will now bring this largely behind-the-scenes chapter of India's intelligence history to the big screen.

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