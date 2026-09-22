A video of Shah Rukh Khan from Lalbaugcha Raja has been going viral on social media. SRK visited Mumbai's famous Ganpati pandal yesterday with his wife, Gauri Khan; daughter, Suhana Khan; and manager, Pooja Dadlani.

For the occasion, he wore a blue kurta. Suhana accompanied him in a green traditional outfit, while Gauri opted for a yellow ethnic ensemble. Now, in the viral video, Shah Rukh was seen using Pooja's dupatta, and the gesture won netizens' hearts.

One user wrote, "This also calls a good friendship bond some people have good one..." while another commented, "Pooja Dadlani is not only SRK's manager, she is his family." "She is so sincere" and "Cutest moment" read other comments. Take a look:

Several other Bollywood celebrities have also visited Lalbaugcha Raja during this year's Ganeshotsav. Among them are Prithviraj Sukumaran, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra, and more.

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh interacted with fans during an AskSRK session on X, where he spoke about his family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

When a fan asked him about the celebrations at home, Shah Rukh said, "Wife does the Aarti and then the prayers, and tonight will do the Visarjan. Kids and friends gather to hang around and laugh a lot. Very simple and family time."

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's King. The film will be released in December.

Also Read: 'Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, Pathaan Are Not Called Pan-Indian': Nani Questions Why South Films Get The "Pan-India" Tag