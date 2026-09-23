"My Toughest Task": Swara Bhasker Shares Emotional Post On Daughter's 3rd Birthday Ahead Of <i>Rise And Fall</i> 2

Swara Bhasker is all set to participate in the new season of the reality show Rise and Fall. Virender Sehwag will be hosting this season. Now, Swara has shared a few pictures on social media with her daughter and husband, Fahad Ahmad, along with an emotional note.

She wrote in the text overlay on a post in which she was seen sharing a heartwarming moment with her daughter, "As I step into 'captivity' for the shoot of reality show #riseandfallseason2.. this will be my toughest task.. to fall asleep every night without this.. without her!!! Goodbye InstaFam!! See you on the other side. My team will post in the meantime!!"

In one picture, Swara and her husband were seen sharing a warm hug. Swara captioned it, "Heading into 'captivity' for #RiseAndFallSeason02 on @mxbyprimevideo Wish me luck and send my baby and my bae love! See you'll on the other side insta fam!!!! Thanks for being here."

Swara's daughter, Raabiyaa, turned 3 today. Giving a glimpse from the celebrations, Swara wrote, "Happiest birthday to our sun and our moon and our whole universe! Raabu Jaan you turn 3 today- you are a fierce, fiesty and fun menace.. you know what you want and you CERTAINLY know what you don't want and at 3 you know how to get your own way. You've successfully terrorised your normally fearless parents and we all live under your totally arbitrary rule.. "

She added, "You are my joy, my sadness, my frustration, my fear, my exasperation, my exhaustion, my hope, my prayer and my whole heart. I love you so so much beti. Happy happy birthday!"

Talking about Rise and Fall, Virender Sehwag has replaced former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover as the host.

Adapted from a British reality show of the same name, Rise and Fall Season 2 is set to air on Amazon MX Player. The show's trailer was released on Friday, September 11.

The show marks Sehwag's first foray as a reality TV host. The former India cricketer is famous for his sharp wit and straight-talking style.

Rise and Fall 2 is produced by Banijay Asia.

Also Read: Swara Bhasker's Father-In-Law Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Brain Haemorrhage