'Reunited With <i>Dasara</i> Family': Keerthy Suresh's Big Shoutout To Nani And <i>The Paradise</i> Team

Keerthy Suresh, who has played a dance number in Nani's big-ticket film The Paradise, shared a bunch of BTS shots from the song ahead of the release. Sharing a peek into her rocking chemistry with Nani, Keerthy wrote, "Just a few hours to get into the world of The Paradise!

"Wishing only the best to my buddies @nameisnani and @srikanthodela__ for all the hard work you guys have put in to bring Jadal's world to the audience.

"Super glad to have had the chance to reunite with my Dasara family for this special one," she wrote.

Dasara is a 2023 Telugu action drama directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri.

It stars an ensemble cast of Nani, Dheekshith Shetty, Keerthy Suresh, Shine Tom Chacko, Samuthirakani, P. Sai Kumar and Shamna Kasim.

The film marks the directorial debut of Odela and Chacko's acting debut in Telugu cinema. Santhosh Narayanan composed the soundtrack and background score, while the cinematography and editing were by Sathyan Sooryan and Naveen Nooli.

In a video on Frontvoods TV, a woman criticised Keerthy for taking up a dance number in The Paradise for the "lack of substantial roles" and also incorrectly identified the film as Kannada instead of Telugu.

Instead of sharing a detailed clarification, she responded with a light-hearted, sarcastic comment. She commented in Tamil, "Vera level ponga! Chinna correction. Nani nadippathu Telugu. Kannada alla. (It's on another level! Just a small correction: Nani is acting in a Telugu film, not a Kannada one."

Keerthy Suresh and Nani share a close friendship and have worked together twice - in the 2017 film Nenu Local and the 2023 film Dasara. Both performed well at the box office.

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, The Paradise centres on Jadal, played by Nani, and his fight against social discrimination and a system that has denied his community basic rights. The film combines its period setting with action and drama.

The movie marks Nani and Srikanth Odela's second collaboration after Dasara, which was released in 2023. Produced by SLV Cinemas, it also features Mohan Babu, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Raghav Juyal.

The Paradise releases in theatres today.