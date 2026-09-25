<i>The Paradise</i> Actor Defends Nani's Film After His 7-Minute Scene Was Cut

Nani's big-ticket film The Paradise, released in theatres yesterday, received mixed reviews. Remo Raheem, who played a supporting role in the film, said he felt 'mental anguish' after his 7-minute long scene was cut. However, he defended the film and urged audience to watch the film without looking for 'logic' in it.

Remo shared a video in which he and Nani are seen engaging in a fierece combat scene.

Sharing the fact that the scene was cut, he said, "I felt bad. My truck scene in The Paradise is actually 5-7 minutes long. But due to the film's length, they had to cut it short."

"There is immense hard work involved in acting in movies. The pain and disappointment are indescribable when scenes-into which one has poured their heart and soul-end up being cut during editing. For an actor, facing such a situation causes deep mental anguish," he added.

Slamming a section of the audience looking for logic in the film, Remo said, "Let's put that aside. Did you watch the movie? Did you like it or not? Let me know. Please go watch the film because it's good and has a strong subject: motherly sentiment."

He asked, "If you keep looking for logic, no film will satisfy you. Please watch a movie as a movie. Don't kill cinema, support it. Everyone is calling it a bad film, but it's not at all. Watch it with your family."

About The Paradise

The Paradise is directed by Srikanth Odela and produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri and Ishan Saksena, under Sri Lakshmi Venkateshwara Cinemas and IVY Entertainment. It is Odela's second film with Nani after his debut film, Dasara, in 2023.

In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee wrote, "The Paradise is an opportunity lost, especially for a director who proved his mettle beyond doubt with his very first film. His second, scattered and uneven, is no patch on Dasara.

"Nani powers parts of The Paradise to tremendous levels of intensity. Moreover, the film stays true to its setting. But its varied elements are way too scattered and uneven for the finesse on the surface to seep in deeper and make a difference."

Also Read | The Paradise Review: Excessive Violence Sucks The Air Out Of Nani's Film