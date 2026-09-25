'This One Hurts': Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, And Others Remember Mushtaq Khan

Veteran actor Mushtaq Khan, known for his supporting roles in films such as Welcome, has died at the age of 62 after a prolonged battle with cancer. His death has left several celebrities from the film industry mourning the loss of the actor.

Apart from Rajpal Yadav and filmmaker Anees Bazmee, who shared their tributes, Sunny Deol, Anupam Kher, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, and Randeep Hooda have also recently posted messages for Mushtaq Khan.

Sunny Deol wrote, "Sad to hear about Mushtaq Khan. He was a nice human being and a fine actor. Have fond memories of him. My condolences to his family. May they find strength in this difficult hour."

Anupam Kher shared a video where he said, "There was a time when we worked together on a lot of films - Mahesh Bhatt's films, Satish Kaushik's films, and many others. Then we walked on our own paths. But I will always remember the days I spent with him."

He added, "Mr Mushtaq was a very simple man. He had a great sense of humour. And I have never seen him angry."

Speaking of his connection with Khan's son Mohsin, he said, "Mohsin never used to do anything new or share any film. I used to ask him every time, 'How is your father? How is Mr Mushtaq?' I spoke to Mohsin a while ago. He is a very good son. I am sure that in the last days of his illness, he must have taken good care of Mr Mushtaq."

He concluded, "Mohsin and the whole family will always feel your absence - in the film industry and in their personal lives."

Suniel Shetty wrote, "This one hurts. Some people leave behind memories that will always make you smile. My heartfelt condolences to the family. Rest in peace."

Paresh Rawal wrote, "Mushtaq Khan. Loving human being and an exciting actor. REST IN PEACE."

Rakul Preet Singh, sharing her condolences on Instagram stories, wrote: "Mushtaq Khan sir. A versatile actor, a beloved soul. Your warmth, humour and presence will be deeply missed. Gone too soon."

Mushtaq Khan's funeral will take place today. The actor is survived by his wife, son and daughter.

Ravi Kishan wrote, "Will miss u Mushtaq bhai …. We have lost a friend,we have lost a gem of a person.we have lost a versatile actor with unlimited range.we have lost a harmless,awfully nice human being.godbless his noble departed soul."

Who Was Mushtaq Khan?

Mushtaq Khan was born in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district. Over the years, he worked across films and television and became a familiar face to audiences. He was particularly remembered for his role as a disabled hockey player in Welcome (2007).

Some of his other popular movies include Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Aashiqui (1990), Hera Pheri (2000), Jodi No. 1 (2001), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Khiladi 786 (2012), Stree (2018), Badhaai Do (2022), Gadar 2 (2023), Stree 2 (2024), and Baby John (2024).

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