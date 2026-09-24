Rashmika Mandanna Can't Stop 'Crushing' On Vijay Deverakonda. His Reply: "I Have You For Life"

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will be seen together for the first time after their marriage in Ranabaali. The film will be released in theatres on October 16. Now, Rashmika has shared a clip from their song, Endhayya Saami, on her Instagram Stories, along with a sweet note.

She wrote, "It's crazy that he is all mine, but I still can't stop crushing on him." Reacting to her post, Vijay wrote, "I am blessed. I will miss Jayamma. But then I have you for life." Take a look at the post here:

The film draws inspiration from one of the darkest chapters in India's history: the devastating Madras Famine of 1876-78.

According to IMDb, Ranabaali follows "a rebellious warrior in 1870s South India during the Great Famine who confronts a British commissioner while protecting his region and people."

Vijay Deverakonda plays the titular character, Ranabaali, while Rashmika Mandanna stars as Jayamma, his wife and companion in the struggle against colonial oppression.

Arnold Vosloo plays Sir Theodore Hector, a British colonial official and the film's primary antagonist. His character appears to be one of the principal adversaries Ranabaali must confront. The clash between the two sets up the central conflict of the film.

While the film is set against a backdrop of famine and hardship, it also appears to be a story of resistance, survival, and courage.

Directed by Rahul Sankrityan and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Ranabaali is scheduled to release in theatres on October 16, 2026.

Also Read: Real Story Of Vijay Deverakonda's Ranabaali: The Great Madras Famine That Killed 8 Million People