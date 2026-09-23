Viral Video: Actor Madhoo Shah Offers Rs 500 At Lalbaugcha Raja, Man Appears To Hide Note

Actor Madhoo Shah recently visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja to seek Ganpati Bappa's blessings. Now, a video of the Roja star is going viral on social media.

In the clip, Madhoo is seen offering a Rs 500 note at the pandal. As she turns around to wave at fans, a man nearby appears to pick up the note and place it under a cloth. The moment caught the attention of social media users and sparked discussion online.

Netizens reacted to the video. One wrote, "Is it even surprising?" Another commented, "Superb kalakari." "Pujari big fan hoga," "Wow !! The priest got the blessings," "Chanda Chori Guys," and "Ye chor machaye shor" read some of the comments.

Madhoo also shared pictures from her Lalbaugcha Raja darshan. However, she has not reacted to the viral video so far.

Several other Bollywood celebrities have also visited Lalbaugcha Raja during this year's Ganeshotsav. Among them are Shah Rukh Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Shilpa Shetty, and Sidharth Malhotra.

Talking about SRK's visit to Lalbaugcha Raja, a video of Shah Rukh Khan from the famous Ganpati pandal also went viral on social media. SRK visited the pandal yesterday with his wife, Gauri Khan; daughter, Suhana Khan; and manager, Pooja Dadlani.

For the occasion, he wore a blue kurta. Suhana accompanied him in a green traditional outfit, while Gauri opted for a yellow ethnic ensemble. In the viral video, Shah Rukh was seen using Pooja's dupatta, a gesture that won netizens' hearts.

Also Read: Video: Shah Rukh Khan Borrows Manager Pooja Dadlani's Dupatta At Lalbaugcha Raja, Internet Loves Their Bond