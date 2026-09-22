Parineeti Chopra Seeks Bappa's Blessings At Lalbaugcha Raja, Video-Calls Raghav Chadha

A visit to Lalbaugcha Raja turned into a special moment for Parineeti Chopra and her husband Raghav Chadha. On September 21, the actor visited the popular Mumbai Ganpati pandal to seek Lord Ganesha's blessings.

While Raghav was not with her at the pandal, Parineeti made sure he did not miss out on the darshan. She video-called the politician during her visit, allowing him to virtually join her and seek Bappa's blessings.

Parineeti was seen at Lalbaugcha Raja in a vibrant pink anarkali suit. The actor spent some time in front of the Ganpati idol and was seen taking in the moment. She then connected with her husband over a video call, giving him a chance to be part of her visit despite being away.

The moment has been shared by IANS on Facebook. Take a look:

Parineeti's visit comes at an important time in her career. The actor is gearing up for her web series debut with Shaque: Trust No One, which is set to premiere on Netflix on September 24.

On Monday, Raghav Chadha shared a special note for Parineeti on Instagram, praising the effort she put into Shaque. He also recalled visiting the show's shoot in Shimla and getting a chance to meet the team.

The politician wrote, “So proud of you Parineeti Chopra. I know how much you gave to Shaque, especially through a time that was already very special for us. Having spent some time at the shoot in Shimla, I also got to see the warmth and talent of the team behind it. An exceptionally talented bunch, and clearly one you had a lot of fun working with. Wishing you and the entire Shaque team all the very best. I have a feeling this one is going to keep people guessing. Can't wait for everyone to watch it on 24th September.”

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha got married on September 24, 2023. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Neer, on October 19, 2025.

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