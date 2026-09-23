Ambika Says She Was "Actually Cheated" As Sister Radha Files Complaint In Rs 43.62 Crore Dispute

Actor Ambika has questioned the need for a police complaint in the ongoing dispute involving her sister Radha. The veteran actor said she was the one wronged in the matter.

She reacted to Radha's reported complaint at the Chennai Police Commissioner's Office over an alleged Rs 43.62 crore cheque dispute involving Ambika and their brother Arjun Nair.

With the matter now linked to legal proceedings, Ambika said she cannot speak about every detail publicly. However, she made it clear that she does not agree with the way the dispute has unfolded, especially since it involves members of her own family.

"I don't know why Radha has given a complaint against me. Looking at this, I find it strange because I am actually the one who was cheated. I should have been the one to give the complaint. It is okay. Someone may have advised Radha, and that is why she has given the complaint," she said, as quoted by TOI.

Ambika also used the opportunity to clear the air about ARS Garden, a property that has become central to the dispute. She strongly denied claims on YouTube that the family received 25 acres of land from former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and actor MGR as a free gift.

Ambika said the family bought the property with money they earned through their work. She also described ARS Garden as the family's first property.

"People on YouTube are saying that MGR gave us 25 acres of land for free. That is not true. It was a property that we bought with the money we worked hard to earn from the Devar Films family. In particular, ARS Garden was the first property we bought. It is like my life," she said.

For Ambika, the property is also connected to the family's journey in the film industry. She recalled feeling upset when she saw the original ARS Garden name board being removed and another one being put up.

"When I saw my ARS Garden board being removed and another board being put up, I could not bear it. Everyone in Tamil cinema knows what ARS Garden means," Ambika said.

She further clarified that the property is not being sold but is currently caught in a legal issue.

"ARS Garden is not for sale. Since there is a legal issue going on, I cannot speak openly about everything," she added.

The dispute also led Ambika to reflect on how the family's relationship has changed over time. She remembered the years when the family was struggling and staying together mattered.

"When we were struggling, I was the first stepping stone for the family. At one point, we believed that if there was family and a bond, we should do anything for the family. But things are not like that now. Everyone is living separately," she said.

Ambika also expressed her disappointment over the role money now appears to play in relationships.

"Thank you, sentiment, and all these things have disappeared from life. Everything in this world has become about money. No matter how much money a person gets, it is never enough. The only thing people keep wanting is more money."

The property and cheque dispute is currently a legal matter, and Ambika has indicated that she will not comment on aspects that could be affected by the ongoing proceedings.

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