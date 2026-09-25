'<i>Real Kashmir Football Club</i> About Peace Between Two Religions': Manav Kaul On Show's International Emmy Nomination

For Manav Kaul, the International Emmy nomination for Real Kashmir Football Club is a validation of something he believed about the series from the moment he read its script.

The actor says he was struck by the story's central idea of two communities coming together through football and building something meaningful despite the circumstances around them.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Kaul said he was surprised that a story with such potential had not been told before.

"When I read the script, I thought it had huge potential, and I was wondering why no one has made it yet. Because it's such a fantastic story about peace, about two religions coming together and making something so good. And that's what India is all about," he said.

Real Kashmir Football Club, which also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, is inspired by the real-life story of businessman Sandeep Chattoo and journalist Shamim Meraj, the founders of the Real Kashmir Football Club.

Set against the backdrop of Kashmir, the series brings together the region's deep passion for football with the personal and social struggles of its people.

The series' nomination in the Drama Series category at the International Emmy Awards has now given the team another reason to celebrate, although Kaul admits they are yet to fully process the achievement. Asked if the team has started preparing for the Emmys, the actor joked that they are still trying to believe the nomination is real.

"We are still in disbelief; we just can't believe it. Our director was saying, 'Is this fake? Has someone made this up?' Then I explained to them, 'Yaar, it's on their official website.' We just couldn't believe that something like this had happened to us. We are such simple people that when something big like this happens to us, it takes us some time to actually believe it," Kaul said.

Kaul was delighted when audiences responded positively to the show after its release but felt it did not reach as many people as he had hoped. He now believes the International Emmy nomination could change that.

"When it got released, and people saw it, and they loved it, I was delighted, but it didn't spread the way I thought it should. But then I think because of this nomination now a lot of people will watch it and I am very happy," he told NDTV.

The actor also opened up about shooting the series in Kashmir and described the experience as particularly memorable because of the collaborative atmosphere on set. He singled out director Mahesh Mathai for creating an environment where everyone, regardless of their role, could contribute ideas.

"Mahesh Mathai is one of the most collaborative directors I have ever met. Everyone was pitching in while shooting their ideas. They used to hold the shoot and discuss, 'We should do it this way, we should do it that way,' and he used to listen to every person, not just me, every person," Kaul said.

Working with local Kashmiri actors was another highlight for him. "It was such a kick to see them working, see them performing, see them performing their own story. It was wonderful. So I thought that whole combination was so stunning. I thought it was something unique that we were doing," he said.

Having shot extensively in the Valley, Kaul also described Kashmir as not just beautiful but welcoming, praising its people, infrastructure and food.

"Kashmir is one of the phenomenal places to shoot. Their infrastructure is very good. People are very good; they welcome you so beautifully, and the food is phenomenal," he said.

Real Kashmir Football Club is currently streaming on SonyLIV.