"The Person I Met Two Hours Ago": Rajpal Yadav Mourns Mushtaq Khan

Rajpal Yadav has shared a heartbreaking memory of his last meeting with actor Mushtaq Khan, who died at the age of 56 after a prolonged battle with cancer. What has left the actor shaken is that he met Mushtaq at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital just two hours before his death.

Rajpal Yadav took to Instagram on Thursday and shared a picture of Mushtaq, remembering the moments they spent together at the hospital. He said Mushtaq was awake, recognised him, shook his hand and even reacted to their conversation.

"This afternoon I went to meet Mushtaq Bhai, talked to him; he saw me, shook my hand and was listening to all our conversations and reacting to them. I still can't believe that the person I met two hours ago, the person I shook hands with, is no longer among us,” Rajpal Yadav wrote.

He added, “We are all bowing down to the decision of the Almighty. Mushtaq Bhai was, is and will always be a popular person and actor and will remain so. I offer you a heartfelt tribute with a heavy heart."

Take a look at Rajpal Yadav's post below:

Rajpal's post came shortly after the news of Mushtaq's death, with tributes for the veteran actor also being shared on social media.

Mushtaq, who hailed from Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, had worked in both films and television over the years. He became a familiar face through several popular Hindi films and was especially remembered for playing a disabled hockey player in Welcome (2007).

His film credits also include Aashiqui (1990), Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke (1993), Hera Pheri (2000), Jodi No. 1 (2001), Mujhse Shaadi Karogi (2004), Khiladi 786 (2012), Stree (2018), Badhaai Do (2022), Gadar 2 (2023), Stree 2 (2024) and Baby John (2024).

Mushtaq is survived by his wife, son and daughter.