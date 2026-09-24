'There's No Meaning To That': Biswajit Chatterjee Recalls Controversial Kissing Scene With Rekha In <i>Do Shikari</i>

Biswajit Chatterjee has revisited one of the most talked-about moments from his career - his kissing scene with Rekha in the 1979 film Do Shikari.

Speaking to ANI, Biswajit pointed out that kissing on screen is no longer seen as a major talking point, especially when compared with the intimate scenes shown in films today.

"In today's day and age, there's no meaning to that. Today on screen, kissing is nothing. The bedroom scenes in films today, I get surprised when I see it," he said.

The Do Shikari scene had attracted attention at the time, when on-screen intimacy was still considered a bold subject in mainstream Indian cinema. For Biswajit, however, the changing nature of films and audiences has put such moments in a very different context today.

The actor also spoke about his continued love for cinema. Even after decades in the industry, he said he enjoys watching films in theatres and tries to keep up with new releases. He named films including Animal, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR and Baahubali among the movies he has watched in theatres.

"I have only one passion, which is to watch a film and to watch it in a theatre. Animal, Kalki 2898 AD, RRR, as well as Baahubali - whatever the film is, we take it to the theatre," he said.

"For me, I want to learn," he added.

Biswajit was also asked if he ever met Rekha again following the attention around their scene. The actor said they did cross paths again, and their professional association continued. Rekha later worked in a film that Biswajit produced and directed.

"After that, she did my movie. I was the producer and director, and I talked to her. She worked in my movie," Chatterjee said.

Looking back at the discussion around the scene, Biswajit said controversies are bound to remain a part of cinema and its history.

"Controversy should be there. It should be said. It has to be said. It has to pass time," he said.

Do Shikari starred Rekha, Vinod Khanna, Amjad Khan and Biswajit Chatterjee among others.

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