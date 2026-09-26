Anjali Anand Recalls YRF Casting Director's "Lose Weight" Remark Before <i>Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani</i>

Anjali Anand made headlines as Gayatri “Golu” Randhawa, Ranveer Singh's sister, in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Her performance in the 2023 film helped her make a mark on the big screen, but getting that opportunity was far from easy. Now, in a conversation with filmmaker Farah Khan on her YouTube channel, Anjali has opened up about the difficult phase she went through before landing her breakthrough role, including a casting director's comment about her weight and her mother's reaction to her meeting Karan Johar.

Speaking about 2020, Anjali recalled that the pandemic had left her without work and had drained her savings. “I was at the lowest point of my life in 2020. I was considering leaving India and quitting acting altogether. I was not getting any acting offers. The pandemic had happened, all my savings were exhausted, and I was living alone on rent for six months,” she said.

During this period, she received a message from YRF casting director Shanoo Sharma while she was in Goa with friends. Anjali had known Shanoo for years and recalled that their earlier meetings often came with the same advice. “Whenever I used to meet her for roles, she would tell me, ‘When you lose weight, we will do something,'” she recalled.

Things changed when Shanoo contacted her about a possible role in Karan Johar's film. According to Anjali, Shanoo told her, “Karan saw your photo, and he liked it. He is looking for an actor for this part, and if you crack this audition, then he will take you.” She also recalled being told that KJo liked her almost immediately: “When he saw you for the first ten seconds, he liked you.”

Did you know Anjali's mother was far from convinced that the meeting with KJo would lead anywhere?

Recalling her reaction, the actor said, “My mother told me, ‘Badi aayi Karan Johar se milne jaa rahi hai.' I said, ‘Mummy, I am actually going to meet him.'”

Anjali eventually cracked the audition and landed the role of “Golu” in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer.

Anjali has been candid about being judged for her body in the industry. Earlier this year, she said opportunities often came her way because of her body type before filmmakers recognised what she could do as an actor.

Anjali made her acting debut with the OTT series Untag. She later featured in the television show Dhhai Kilo Prem. As for Bollywood, her last film was Dhamaal 4.



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