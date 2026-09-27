"<i>Bahut Torture Hua Hoon</i>": Rhiti Tiwari's Ex-Stepfather Makes Fresh Allegations Against Her

Bigg Boss 20 contestant Rhiti Tiwari's ex-stepfather and Punjabi singer Ekam Bawa has made fresh allegations against Rhiti and her mother, Rani Tiwari. The allegations come after Ekam previously questioned Rhiti's claims about receiving a monthly allowance of Rs 20,000 to Rs 25,000.

Sharing a video on Instagram, Ekam said that he would reveal more incidents about what he allegedly experienced during his relationship with Rani and his time with Rhiti. In the caption, he wrote, “Rhiti Tiwari aur uski Maa ne bahut torture kiya mujhe. (Rhiti Tiwari and her mother has tortured me a lot)”

In his latest video, Ekam recalled an alleged argument with Rani. He said, “Main ek chhota sa kissa batata hoon aapko. Iski mummy aur meri kisi baat ko leke raat ke 9-10 baje ka time tha, nok-jhok ho gayi. (Let me tell you a small story. His mother and I had an argument about something around 9 or 10 pm.)”

Ekam then alleged that Rhiti entered his room during the argument and threw his clothes on the floor. Recalling the incident, he said, “Bhai, Rhiti aayi mere room mein, mere almeera se hanger se jitne kapde the mere, isne pakad ke saare zameen pe phenk diye. (Rhiti came in my room. She took all my clothes from the hangers in my cupboard and threw them on the floor).” He further claimed that Rhiti told him, “Ekam Bawa, nikal. (Ekam Bawa, get out.)”

Describing his reaction, Ekam said he was shocked that Rhiti addressed him by his name. He recalled telling her, “Kya rishta hai mera tumhara, tumhe pata hai? (Do you know what relationship we have with each other?)”

Ekam further claimed that both Rhiti and Rani told him, “Tere se jo hota hai tu kar le. (Do whatever you want to do)” He said he questioned them about what they expected him to do in that situation.

Continuing with his allegations, Ekam claimed that he had been tortured during his time with Rhiti and Rani. He also said that he plans to share a new incident every day for as long as Rhiti remains inside the Bigg Boss 20 house.

Ekam Bawa On His Equation With Rani Tiwari

In a previous video, Ekam opened up about his relationship with Rani Tiwari. He claimed that he lived with Rani and Rhiti in the same flat from 2020 to 2025 and said that Rhiti was aware of his relationship with her mother.

Recounting how his relationship with Rani evolved, Ekam alleged that the two were in a live-in relationship from 2020 to 2022 before getting married in February 2022. He also shared pictures of himself with Rani and Rhiti while speaking about their time together.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 20: Rhiti Tiwari's Ex-Stepfather Slams Her Rs 25,000 Monthly Allowance Claims