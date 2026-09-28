<i>Bigg Boss 20</i>: Manoj Tiwari Reacts To Daughter Rhiti Tiwari's Clash With Qazi Touqeer

Bigg Boss 20 has seen another heated moment after Rhiti Tiwari clashed with singer Qazi Touqeer during a captaincy task. The contestants were divided into two teams and asked to roast each other through rap.

During Rhiti's face off with Uditi, Qazi stepped in to perform on her behalf. It became tense, with Rhiti using abusive language against both. She later said that she was proud of her words.

The matter was discussed during Weekend Ka Vaar, where Salman Khan questioned Rhiti about her behaviour and reprimanded her over the usage of unparliamentary language.

Now, Rhiti's father, politician and actor Manoj Tiwari, has spoken about the controversy. The politician also gave clarity about claims that he used his influence to help Rhiti enter the reality show.

Speaking with the media, Manoj said, “Bachchon ka Bigg Boss hai, karne do. Social media par yeh bhi likh rahe hai ki maine kisi pairavi se usko bheja hai. Pehle toh mujhe pata hi nahi tha ki woh Bigg Boss mein jaa rahi hai. (It's Bigg Boss, let the kids have fun. People are also writing on social media that I sent her on the show some influence. I didn't even know that she was going to Bigg Boss).”

“Bigg Boss ek khel hai, wahan 24 hours kuch na kuch ho raha hai. isliye usko dekh kar kisi ko pareshan nahi hona chahiye. Main bhi Bigg Boss mein raha hoon, woh ek khel hai, uska anand lijiye. (Bigg Boss is a game, something or another happens for 24 hours. No one should get disturbed after watching it, no one should get worried. I have also been in Bigg Boss, it is a game. Enjoy it).”

During Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan questioned Rhiti Tiwari about the recognition she had before entering Bigg Boss 20. He pointed out that many people probably knew her primarily because she was Manoj Tiwari's daughter. Salman also challenged Rhiti's claim of being a rockstar. He said that she was the one giving herself that title, while Qazi had earned recognition through his own experiences and work.

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