<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> TV Premiere: Ranveer Singh Film Gets UA 16+ Certificate, Runtime Cut By 10 Minutes

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge had a successful run at the box office. The film, starring Ranveer Singh, is set for its television premiere on Sunday, October 18. Ahead of its TV broadcast, the film has received a fresh certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film was originally given an 'A' certificate for its theatrical release. However, changes have now been made to make it suitable for television audiences. According to the CBFC website, the revised version has been granted a 'UA 16+' certificate.

The television version has a runtime of 3 hours, 39 minutes and 6 seconds, or 219.6 minutes. It is around 10 minutes shorter than the version screened in cinemas.

About Dhurandhar Franchise

Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar, featured Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Rakesh Bedi, and Sara Arjun. The first part arrived in theatres in December 2025, followed by the second installment in March 2026.

As reported by trade tracker Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has earned Rs 1,813.39 crore worldwide in gross collections. Of this, Rs 1,375.39 crore came from India and Rs 438 crore from overseas markets. The film has also recorded net collections of Rs 1,149.30 crore across 527,911 shows.

In other news, Dhurandhar and its sequel were among the films considered by the jury to represent India at the 2027 Academy Awards. But despite the two films being among the year's biggest Hindi releases, neither made it to the final selection. One of the jury members, Vivek Vaswani, has now revealed why.

Vaswani told NDTV that the jury did not consider Dhurandhar or Dhurandhar: The Revenge to be Oscar contenders. He also said the films did not represent Indian culture in the way the jury was looking for while deciding India's official submission.

Also Read: 'Hopefully We Come Next Year Too For Dhurandhar': Aditya Dhar At 72nd National Film Awards