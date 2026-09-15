Shah Rukh Khan Reviews <i>Dhurandhar</i>: "Loved Both Parts, Fantastic"

Shah Rukh Khan hosted an Ask SRK session on X (formerly known as Twitter), where he shared his take on Dhurandhar. One user asked, "Have you seen Dhurandhar? #AskSRK" To this, Shah Rukh replied, "Loved both the parts....fantastic by the whole team!!!"

Take a look at the tweet below:

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2's Box office run

Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and its sequel hit theatres this year, on March 19.

The first Dhurandhar was a blockbuster, earning over Rs 1,307 crore globally. The second installment went on to become the second-highest-grossing Indian film of all time, after Dangal, collecting Rs 1,813 crore worldwide.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has minted Rs 1,813 crore worldwide, pushing the franchise total, including the first film, to Rs 3,019.35 crore and making it the first Indian franchise to cross the Rs 3,000-crore mark. For context, the Baahubali franchise stands at Rs 2,438 crore and Pushpa at Rs 2,092.20 crore, as per Sacnilk.

The film has also become the highest-grossing Indian film without contributions from the Gulf countries or China.

About The Dhurandhar franchise

The Dhurandhar franchise is written and directed by Aditya Dhar and produced by Lokesh Dhar and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Jio Studios and B62 Studios. The franchise stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Gaurav Gera, Danish Pandor, and others.

On the work front, Shah Rukh will next be seen in King, which marks his first film with his daughter, Suhana Khan.

Also Read: Mirzapur The Movie To Dhurandhar: Why Bollywood Is Still In Love With Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan

