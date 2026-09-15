Are Banks Open Or Closed On September 15? Check State-Wise List

Planning to visit your bank today? Check before you step out.

Tuesday, September 15, 2026, is a bank holiday in some parts of India, but not across the country. Bank branches in select centres will remain shut because of regional festivals and observances.

The Reserve Bank of India's holiday calendar is location-specific. This means a bank holiday in one state or city does not necessarily mean branches elsewhere will also be closed.

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Are Banks Open Today, September 15?

Banks will remain closed today in Gujarat, Odisha and Goa.

The closures are linked to Samvatsari, Nuakhai and the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi, depending on the banking centre.

In Gujarat, the holiday is associated with Samvatsari, the concluding day of the Jain festival of Paryushana. It is a day associated with forgiveness and reflection.

In Odisha, banks will remain shut for Nuakhai, a major agricultural festival, particularly important in western parts of the state. The festival marks the arrival of the new rice harvest.

In Goa, the holiday is linked to the second day of Ganesh Chaturthi.

According to the RBI holiday calendar, the affected banking centres include Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar and Panaji.

What About Delhi, Mumbai And Other Cities?

Not every city will observe a bank holiday today.

For example, the RBI calendar does not list a September 15 bank holiday for New Delhi or Mumbai. Bank branches in these centres are therefore expected to operate normally.

The same rule applies to other cities. Customers should check the holiday applicable to their specific banking centre before heading to a branch.

This is important because RBI's holiday calendar is not simply a state-wide list. Some holidays are applicable to specific cities or banking centres.

Can You Use UPI, ATM And Net Banking?

Yes. A bank branch being closed does not mean that digital banking services stop.

Customers can generally continue using UPI, ATMs, mobile banking and internet banking for routine transactions.

However, services that require a physical branch visit may have to wait until the branch reopens. This can include certain document submissions, verification work and other account-related requests.

So, if your work can be done online, there is usually no need to wait for the branch to reopen.

What Are The Other Bank Holidays In September?

September has several bank holidays, but they are spread across different cities and states.

The RBI calendar lists holidays during the month for occasions including Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, regional festivals and other local observances. Banks also remain closed on Sundays and the second and fourth Saturdays.

After September 15, some of the key regional closures include September 21 in Guwahati and Kochi, September 22 in Ranchi, September 23 in Jammu and Srinagar, and September 25 in Gangtok.

The important point for customers is simple: do not assume that a bank holiday applies everywhere in India. Check the holiday for your own banking centre before visiting the branch.

Stock Market Outlook Today

The Indian stock market could see a cautious and volatile session on Tuesday. Global markets are dealing with a difficult mix of higher crude oil prices, geopolitical tensions and rising bond yields. Asian markets were subdued ahead of key central-bank decisions in the US and Japan. Brent crude was trading above $106 a barrel, adding to concerns about inflation and India's import bill.

At the same time, GIFT Nifty was pointing to a positive opening for Indian equities. The index was trading above the 23,500 mark, suggesting that the Nifty 50 and Sensex could start the session on a firmer note. However, investors are likely to remain sensitive to movements in crude oil, the rupee and global bond yields.

The bigger market triggers this week will include the US Federal Reserve's policy decision, the Bank of Japan's monetary policy, crude oil movements and fresh inflation data. With oil prices elevated and global rate expectations shifting, market swings could remain sharp in the near term.